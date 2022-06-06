Ruby Barker sips champagne in white bikini

Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker wears a white bikini and poses poolside with a glass of champagne. Pic credit: @rubybarker/Instagram

Marina Thompson was immediately seen as a stunningly beautiful character when she arrived at the Featherington’s in Bridgerton Season 1. Her actor Ruby Barker proves that the looks don’t go away offscreen.

The 25-year-old actress shared a poolside shot with her fans. She was surrounded by lush greenery and appeared to be in a private setting as a stone wall blocked the outside world.

She was holding a glass of champagne up to her mouth as she posed, writing, “Here comes the ⛅️.”

Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker lounges poolside in white bikini

Ruby posed next to the pool, leaning forward with her legs out on the ground. She turned toward the camera, showing off her fit arms and legs.

The star wore her hair in colorful blue and purple braids as she appeared to go barefaced for the shot.

She wore a simple white bikini that showed off a flash of her cleavage and her curves as she posed, giving a small smile to the camera. Taking a closer look, fans were able to see a tattoo on her arm and one on her hip. The look was tied together with some dangling earrings and a couple of necklaces.

Ruby shared the summer declaration with her 238,000+ followers on Instagram and received over 7,000 likes for the shot.

The poolside photo comes shortly after the Bridgerton actress was discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted for mental health struggles.

Ruby Barker recently discharged from hospital

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ruby Barker was in the hospital for mental health struggles that she has been dealing with since first starring on Bridgerton.

The star explained that she was dealing with “intergenerational trauma” and wanted to encourage people to seek help and take time for themselves.

After she came home, she shared a video on Instagram thanking the hospital, her doctor, fans, friends, and producers for their support during this time. She also advised that everyone from Bridgerton has been “so kind” during this time and that she is ready for the future and happy to be moving forward.

The video is filmed in an outdoor setting as she appears to be relaxing in a hot tub surrounded by beautiful natural scenery.

She advised that she is taking some time for herself now and trying to spend time in nature and with her loved ones to help her along her journey.

She offered some advice to her younger self, advising that “it’s not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom.” She added that even in the darkest times, there are a lot of laughs and comedy and “funny stuff in life all the time.”

She encouraged fans to look for the comedy no matter how hard things are.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.