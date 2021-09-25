Royals ‘can’t trust’ Harry and Meghan at family Christmas reunion because they might use it for ‘tell-all’ memoir

Royals don’t trust Prince Harry to attend the family’s Christmas reunion due to fears he could use it for his upcoming memoir, a royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Royal Family members are wary of inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the family’s upcoming Christmas reunion because they fear he could use the event for his upcoming memoir, a royal biographer has claimed.

During an appearance on the Royal Beat, Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said the Royals might find it “very difficult” to invite Harry and Meghan to the family’s Christmas reunion because they feel the Sussexes can’t be trusted.

“I think it would cause a lot of people a lot of grief,” Levin said, according to Express.

“I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can’t trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or his next book,” she added.

Meghan and Harry want to bring Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. for Christmas

Levin’s comments come after royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer Magazine that Harry and Meghan could bring their children to the U.K. for Christmas.

According to Nicholl, the Sussexes are hoping that a visit to the U.K. during the upcoming holiday season will offer an opportunity to heal the rift between them and the rest of the Royal Family.

She added that the Queen was looking forward to meeting Lilibet for the first time.

News that the Sussexes could bring their children to the U.K. for Christmas comes after reports that Meghan could return to the U.K. with Harry in 2022 to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry wants to publish his ‘tell-all’ memoir in 2022

Harry recently announced that he plans to publish his memoir in 2022.

In a statement published on the Sussexes’ Archewell website in July, Harry announced he had signed a deal with Random House publishers to release the book. The Duke of Sussex’s announcement sparked fears that he could be preparing to launch fresh attacks against the Royal Family.

Royal watcher Phil Dampier claimed the Royals were worried about Harry’s plans to publish a memoir. He said that “Harry’s book is hanging” over the Royal Family and that they were anxious because they couldn’t stop Harry from publishing.

According to Dampier, the Royals could only hope that Harry “is running out of ammunition” and that his book won’t do as much damage as they fear.

However, royal expert Mikhaila Friel told Royall US host Joe Drake that while Harry’s memoir will contain personal and Palace details, the Duke of Sussex would likely avoid revealing damaging secrets about the Royal Family out of respect for his grandmother, the Queen.

Harry and Meghan accused the Royals of racism and neglect

Fears that Harry could launch fresh attacks against the Royal Family stem from damming accusations that he and Meghan previously made against them. The Sussexes accused the Royals of racism and neglect during their controversial interview with Oprah back in March.

Harry also questioned Prince Charles’ parenting skills on his Apple+ TV show, The Me You Can’t See.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Harry claimed that Charles’ poor parenting caused him and William “genetic pain and suffering.”