Royal expert slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for accepting human rights award

A royal expert has blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for accepting a prestigious human rights award, saying their “achievements are fantasy laced.”

The prestigious award has previously been won by actor George Clooney, former US president Barack Obama, and current US president Joe Biden.

However, Royal biographer Angela Levin is not too impressed with the new honorees, claiming the royal couple “want to be in the spotlight at any cost.”

Harry and Meghan will be honored at a gala in New York organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation next month (December 6), as DailyMail reports.

The two will be awarded the Ripple of Hope award for “advancing the global dialogue around mental health.”

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity credentials have been criticized by Levin, who branded them as “fantasy laced with persuasion” while warning that the former royal pair should be “careful.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are under fire for receiving the award

“Are they really up there with earlier award winners?” Angela said to the publication.

“Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

Angela then claimed: “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumble.”

Angela’s comments come as Kennedy’s son Robert Kennedy Jr. also questioned the award in an interview with DailyMail.

He said he was “bewildered” and “baffled” by the decision.

Similarly, royal biographer Professor David Nasaw said that it was “absurd” to rank Harry and Meghan among previous recipients, according to Yahoo News.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s activism

Since stepping back from their royal duties in March 2020, Harry and Meghan have used their platform as a voice for change.

Their non-profit organization Archewell Foundation aims to use acts of compassion to “uplift and unite communities,” as their official website explains.

The two even made their wedding day about charity, as they selected seven organizations to give back to.

This was simply because they “represent a range of issues that they are passionate about,” according to the royal family’s website.

Those charities included the Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Myna Mahila Foundation, Crisis Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Surfers Against Sewage, StreetGames, and The Wilderness Foundation.