Royal expert claims Prince Harry is ‘madly in love’ with Meghan Markle and would do ‘anything for her’

A royal source believes that Prince Harry has an extreme love for Meghan Markle and would do anything for her.

Marrying a member of the British royal family isn’t exactly like having a fairytale wedding, but for Meghan Markle, the shared love may make up for the lack of a fairytale ending.

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given up their royal duties and their royal titles have been removed, some believe that they are living as close to a fairytale life as possible with a very strong love and desire for happiness.

Royal author Tom Quinn believes that Prince Harry is “madly in love” with Meghan Markle and would “do anything” for his wife and to make sure that Meghan is happy.

Prince Harry is ‘madly in love’ with Meghan Markle, wants her to be happy

In an episode of the To Di For Daily Podcast, Quinn said, “I think he’s just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy.”

They may not be senior royals anymore, but their relationship hasn’t withered despite that change.

Harry and Meghan first met in 2016 on a blind date, but it didn’t take long for their relationship to become serious.

Their relationship first went public in October 2016. By the end of the year, Meghan had met Prince Charles, but the couple was already experiencing backlash and “abuse and harassment” directed toward Meghan. Charles followed this up with a statement supporting the two.

As time passed, the two enjoyed their steady romance. Harry proposed to Meghan in November 2017 and the two were married in May 2018.

Since then, the couple has had two children, traveled around the world, dealt with the ups and downs of their public relationship, and eventually stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020.

However, Quinn hinted that there is a possibility that the pair will return to the UK as part-time royals once Charles becomes King.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to UK as part-time royals after Charles is King

It hasn’t been confirmed at this time, but Quinn advised that once Charles is King, the couple may be able to return and “be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be.”

At this time, this potential plan is not welcomed by Queen Elizabeth. The two have stepped away from their royal titles and responsibilities, distancing themselves from the throne.

There have been other issues surrounding the couple’s return to the UK as well, particularly an ongoing issue with their security detail. Though they have their own security at their home in Montecito, Harry, Meghan, and their children are not allowed police protection in the UK.

The couple lost their UK police protection once they were no longer considered “working royals” back in March 2020.

However, Quinn believes that Meghan and Harry may expect a change of heart with Charles on the throne. Since Charles is Harry’s father, they may be hopeful that he will be more modern and agree to them being part-time royals.

At this time, it’s not clear whether or not Meghan and Harry will ever be able to return to royal status in the UK, part-time or not.