Rowan Blanchard stuns in tight animal print dress

Rowan Blanchard looks breathtaking in a tight animal print dress.

The former Disney Channel star is mostly known for her role as Riley Matthews on the channel’s show Girl Meets World, alongside pop star, Sabrina Carpenter.

Unlike Carpenter, Blanchard hasn’t had any new major roles ever since the show ended.

However, she has become very well known for the way she expresses her creativity with fashion.

On a recent Instagram story, she probed all of us about how iconic her fashion sense is.

The actress took a mirror selfie showing off a tight animal print dress.

Rowan Blanchard isn’t afraid to wear animal print

The dress itself is stunning. The neckline has a squared shape which accentuates Blanchard’s chest.

Her curves look wonderful, as well as her legs. Her brown hair has some slight curls and has definitely gone through some process to give it a lot more volume. With some straight bangs, the hairstyle adds a little extra touch.

Let’s hope she shares more pictures of this look!

She made sure to tag John Novotny (@johnnovotny), her hairstylist, Grey Hoffman (@grey__hoffman), a model, and the official Mugler account (@muglerofficial).

Pic credit: @rowanblanchard/Instagram

Rowan Blanchard stars in Hulu’s new romance movie

Coming back to the entertainment industry, Rowan Blanchard stars in Hulu’s new romance movie, Crush.

This is a Sammi Cohen film starring Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally.

The film is about a young artist who is forced to join her high school track team. She uses it as a chance to pursue the girl she has had a longtime crush on. However, she finds out that her crush is not who she was meant to be with. Instead, she falls for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Blanchard spoke with TheWrap about the role saying, “They sent me [the script], and then I was like, ‘I want to do this. How do I do this?’ So then that was that… At least for me, I didn’t feel like I was setting out to make something queer. I felt like I was just setting out to make a comedy. That was what attracted me about the script, that it didn’t feel like it was about being gay.”

The film was released on April 29, 2022, and got a 76% on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

You can now watch Crush only on Hulu.