Rowan Blanchard poses in skimpy bikini with an incredible view

Rowan Blanchard is mostly known for playing Riley Matthews in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, alongside pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

But ever since the show ended in 2017, she has changed her looks and fashion style.

The actress shocked social media by showing off her physique, wearing a pink bikini with a knitted black cover-up skirt and some yellow and white sandals.

Blanchard posed in front of an amazing view of the ocean, as well as on the beach with a friend to, later on, post the pictures on her Instagram.

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a bright yellow halter top with a low V-neck.

She accessorized this look with a diamond cross hanging from her neck, as well as a pair of really big gold hoop earrings.

Rowan Blanchard stuns in yellow halter top

Rowan styled her dark brown hair into a messy bun with her bangs on her forehead to make those earrings get the spotlight they deserved.

The 20-year-old also took a mirror selfie using a window, showing off a more refined and sophisticated look. She appeared to be wearing a strapless flowy dress that adjusted perfectly to her curves, as well as a pair of high thin-heeled sandals.

She captioned this post, “The end of august when after filming for most of the year, I treated myself to the most rewarding few days at @palmheightsgc and visited my angel sister @iamkelseylu pretty much heaven.”

Rowan Blanchard talks about her latest movie Crush

Earlier this year, Rowan Blanchard starred next to Auli’i Cravalho in the Hulu queer romantic comedy titled Crush.

She plays Paige Evans, a student at Miller High School who had a long-time crush on a girl. One event leads Evans to join the track team to avoid suspension, that is where she meets another fellow student and discovers what it truly feels like to fall in love.

Blanchard talked about what it was that attracted her to do this project with The Nerds of Color. In this interview, she said, “I thought it was really funny, I really liked my character, and it just seemed like a really sweet opportunity to contribute to this genre that we don’t get all the time or as much as we used to of romantic comedy.”

Crush is now available for streaming only on Hulu.