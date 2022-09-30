Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns braless in plunging suit jacket

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 5th Annual Fashion LA Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational as she attended the Saint Laurent Rive Droite collection launch earlier this week.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave birth to her second child with actor Jason Statham earlier this year and launched her skincare line Rose Inc.

The 35-year-old model stepped out in a braless plunging suit jacket as she attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The British model looked fashionable in the all-black attire with the long tuxedo-styled jacket dropping to her ankles.

Huntington-Whiteley in the stunning photo is accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and a matching black handbag.

The longtime model did not hit the runway; however, she still rocked another YSL gown as she attended their star-studded show.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dons another all-black Saint Laurent gown for Paris Fashion Week

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is all about the Yves Saint Laurent show and wore a gown from the French fashion house in attendance.

She shared photos of her plunging gown which kept in theme with YSL’s impressive new collection.

“Paris with Saint Laurent,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote in the caption along with photos of the gown before and after she put it on for a classy look.

The model and occasional actress shared some black and white snaps in the classy dress as she posed, accessorized in several bangles and a ring.

She let her dark blonde hair flow behind her back as she struck several poses in the Saint Lauren black outfit.

The mother of two also shared some footage from the YSL fashion show which had the iconic Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley explains how motherhood shaped her beauty routine

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Rosie opened up about how her make-up and hair routine has changed since she became a parent.

“When you become a parent, you become time-poor. You don’t have that time for yourself, or that ability to just go off and lock yourself in your bathroom in the middle of the day and play around with products. I certainly remember having a lot of that prior to my son being born.”

She also opened up about her childhood and how her work as a model means she has to emphasize her appearance.

“I grew up in a household where we weren’t self conscious, we were not aware of the way we looked. I don’t want to place a big importance on beauty and looks. But at the same time, it’s a big part of my work.”

A month after the interview was published, Hungtington-Whiteley gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Isabella James Statham born on February 2, 2022.