Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares stunning swimsuit selfies as she ‘couldn’t be happier’ with new collab

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently took to Instagram to promote her new swimwear collection in collaboration with her beauty brand, Rose Inc, and the swimwear company Hunza G.

In the post, Huntington-Whiteley can be seen posing in three different swimsuits while taking selfies in front of a mirror.

The first swimsuit she models is a beautiful burgundy color, and she accessorizes the look with a white rope bag and a pair of stylish sunglasses. She stands in a bedroom that features blue walls and a blue bedspread, which perfectly complements her ensemble.

The second photo showcases her wearing a pink single-strap swimsuit, with a black bag resting on the bed behind her. In the third snap, Huntington-Whiteley models a white bikini and holds a pink and white holdall.

The supermodel captioned the post with an excited message, saying, “Couldn’t be happier to have created a limited edition collection in collaboration with @roseinc and @hunza.g. Swipe to check out some of my favourite styles and colour ways inspired by our iconic Rose Inc Solar Collection. Available now on @netaporter & Hunzag.com.”

Huntington-Whiteley’s followers were quick to praise the collection, with many commenting on how beautiful and stylish the swimsuits looked.

The post has already received thousands of likes and comments, with fans eager to get their hands on the new swimwear range.

“OMG fab collab,” commented one. Lifestyle designer and model Samantha Dahlborg added, “omg neeeeed”.

The collection, which is available now on Net-a-Porter and Hunzag.com, features a range of swimsuits and bikinis in a variety of colors and styles.

Designed with the modern woman in mind, the collection is both fashionable and functional, perfect for lounging by the pool or taking a dip in the ocean.

Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Hunza G is not the first time she has ventured into the fashion world.

The model has previously worked with high-end fashion brands such as Burberry and Victoria’s Secret, and has also launched her own lingerie and beauty lines.

With her latest swimwear collection, Huntington-Whiteley has once again proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

Her stylish designs and keen eye for fashion have made her a favorite among fashionistas around the world, and her latest collection is sure to be a hit with fans and fashion lovers alike.

We certainly can’t wait to get our hands on these must-have pieces before they sell out!