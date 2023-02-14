Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has gone from a former Victoria’s Secret Angel to a seriously high-fashion model and successful businesswoman with her own beauty brand under her belt and a lingerie collection with Marks & Spencer.

The model recently struck a pose on social media as she advertised her newest collection with the high street brand she partnered with 11 years ago.

Rosie got into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a romantic-looking photo as she wore colors that perfectly matched the theme for the day of love.

She wore a pink bra that featured lace at the top and a silky material at the bottom of the cups with an adorable little gem in the middle.

The model posted two photos in a series, with the first showing her looking off to the side as she crossed her arms. Her blonde hair was styled to perfection as it cascaded down her back in romantic waves, and her makeup featured a light pink eyeshadow and matching pink lipstick that added to the holiday feel.

In the second shot, Rosie wore a silky white robe with pink flowers that matched her bra, and she looked off into the distance with a pensive expression. Her manicure was on point, which was noticeable as she lifted her hand to her chin.

She advertised the new collection in the caption, writing, “#Ad A lingerie love story for Valentine’s Day 💌 My Rosie Lingerie exclusively for @marksandspencer is now available.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently dropped her new Marks & Spencer lingerie collection

In the photo, Rosie was seen wearing the Lace Beau Wired Plunge Bra With Silk A-E in pink, and it features a low-cut neckline that works with plunging tops. It has underwire and padding that gives the wearer an extra lift without the bra being visible beneath shirts.

The bra costs $51.99 and matches the Laylani High Waisted High Leg Knickers, which cost $25.99.

The entire collection features pieces all in the same shade of hot pink, including a few different styles of bras and underwear, a long nightgown, and a set with shorts and a tank top.

The majority of pieces in the Rosie collection, new and old, all cost under $50.

Rosie is the founder of Rosie Inc, a skincare and makeup brand

Rosie is the founder of the skincare and makeup brand Rosie Inc. The website features a shade finder and virtual try-on, while one of the items, the Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, was the 2022 winner of the Harper’s Bazaar Anti-Aging Award.

The serum is “A hydrating skin tint that delivers powerful skincare and sheer, radiant coverage” and comes in a staggering 14 shades. It includes the trending ingredients hyaluronic acid and squalene and costs $49.

Judging by Rosie’s glowing appearance, getting your hands on her skincare brand would be a smart move!