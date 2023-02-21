Rosie Huntington-Whiteley enjoys a vacation in the Maldives

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went topless for a swim at a luxury swimming pool as she vacationed in the Maldives.

The stunning model shared footage of a dreamy vacation at the beach resort JOALI BEING.

In the compilation video, Rosie showed every aspect of her stay at the beachfront hotel, starting with a swim with no clothes.

The 35-year-old model also gave a view of the luxury spa and the outdoor pool in which she put on a red bikini.

Rosie also showed some of her workout routines in the luxury gym.

The Instagram video is soundtracked by Wizkid’s song Essence, and she wrote in the caption, “#ad Thank you @joalibeing for THE most magical stay in the Maldives. Never felt so pampered! #joalibeing.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley promotes JOALI BEING with a sizzling photo dump

Rosie had more stunning photos from her vacation at JOALI BEING in two Instagram posts.

In one of the photos from the Instagram carousel, Rosie gave a view of the picturesque beach in the Maldives while wearing a different bikini.

The fashion model looked gorgeous in a snap in which she was relaxing in a sauna.

Rosie stunned in workout spandex and shared another bikini photo accessorized with a bucket hat.

It appears the beauty did just about everything at the luxurious resort, from working out in a gym to getting massages, meditating, and enjoying the picturesque beach in several swimsuits.

It is unclear who took the photos, but she has been in a relationship with actor Jason Statham since 2010.

The pair share two children and had their second child, a daughter, Isabella James Statham, last year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes full glam with Rose Inc

Rosie attended the 2023 Bafta awards and got her makeup from her brand Rose Inc.

In a series of photos, she had her hair pulled back in a stylish ponytail, and the brand’s IG page listed the products she used to get the look.

The stunning model used the Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum in 060, Softlight Concealer in LX 060, and Lash Lift Serum Mascara.

She also applied the Solar Infusion Bronzer in Kauai and Seychelles, Solar Radiance Highlighter in Prismatic, and Cream Blush in Delphine.

Rosie finished the glam look with the Satin Lip Color in Hypnotic for a bold look.

The British beauty launched the brand in 2018 as a beauty editorial website.

She used her experience of over two decades as a model to launch the clean brand. Rose Inc offers makeup and skincare products such as concealer, lipstick, and serums.