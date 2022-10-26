Roselyn Sanchez stuns on the 2018 Latin American Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Roselyn Sanchez looks incredible in a new all-red look.

She wore the look as a judge on the Spanish TV series Mira Quien Baila.

The Grand Hotel star rocked a one-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high cutout, revealing her toned legs. The dress is from designer Gustavo Arango.

She paired it with nude-colored platform heels, silver hoop earrings, and a red lip. She put her hair into a slicked-back bun and wore a natural makeup look.

The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Gaby Rogue, who also styles the co-host of the series, Chiquinquira Delgado.

Roselyn is known for her flattering dresses. And she did not disappoint with this one.

Roselyn Sanchez’s white dress

This isn’t the first time Roselyn has given an amazing look on the show. Just a few days ago, she shared a white glam look that was sure to turn heads.

The actress went braless in a white maxi dress with cutouts in a checkboard pattern above her waist, showing off her fantastic physique. The floor-length dress was created by the popular Spanish clothing brand Concepcion Miranda.

She complemented the look with her signature slicked-back high ponytail and burgundy earrings from Wish Fine Jewelry.

Her dewy makeup look was done by her go-to makeup artist Roberto Ramos. He has also done the makeup for fellow actress and Roselyn’s co-star from ‘Til Jail Do Us Part, Kate Del Castillo.

Roselyn Sanchez’s motherhood

Roselyn is a proud mother of two young children, who she frequently shares pictures of all over her social media. She had her son Dylan and her daughter Sabella with fellow performer and husband, Eric Winter.

Roselyn has been very open about the advice she wants to teach her kids, especially her ten-year-old daughter.

In an interview with Hola! Magazine, she said, “I would like for them to have my perseverance and to not take no for an answer. I’d like to teach them how to spread their wings and also about my good work ethic. Ever since the age of five, I keep reminding my daughter that she has to be independent, self-reliant and that she has to work so she doesn’t depend on anyone. It’s very important for me that she learns this. I truly hope she does.”

One of her most recent acting projects was the reoccurring role of Sofia in the ABC series Home Economics. Her character has not been seen in the show’s third season.