Roseanne Park sizzles in thigh-skimming LBD

Roseanne Park looks stunning in Paris. Pic credit: @roses_are_rosie/Instagram

Roseanne Park, also known professionally as Rosé, looks incredible in a thigh-skimming dress for the YSL event.

Rosé went to the Yves Saint Laurent show for Paris Fashion Week and looked absolutely incredible.

She wore a little black dress with a skirt that just met her thighs and showed off her amazing physique.

She paired it with sheer leggings and black heels.

The singer complemented the look with her iconic two-strand ponytail.

Roseanne showed off her style for the event, proving she could stun fans along with the models.

Roseanne Park looks incredible in LBD at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Roseanne Parks’s Vogue Cover

From BLACKPINK to her solo career, Rosé is known for her gorgeous looks and magazine campaigns.

She recently appeared on the cover of the Vogue Australia June issue and wore several chic black and white looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post of her cover, “Extremely excited to be a part of this. Thank you @bazluhrmann for having me join in this exciting project for this month’s @vogueaustralia. It was both a pleasure and honor working with you.”

In her cover interview with Vogue, she revealed a little more about the start of her music career by saying, “I loved music, but I never thought it was a dream I could really grasp. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I just have to go and audition!’ I was not informed or educated, in any form or shape, [about] how to get to my dreams. It was all by chance.”

Roseanne Park celebrates album anniversary

It has officially been over a year since Rosé released her debut album, R, which was a chart-topping release.

This is the first project she released that didn’t involve her pop group sisters of BLACKPINK.

She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her in a short black one-piece and a matching black coat.

She captioned the stunning look with a heartfelt reflection of her album, noting that she was very “excited” for her fans to hear the album and that she “put in a lot of effort and enjoyed every single moment in creating it.”

She added that now she feels very grateful for everyone who supported her during the process and helped her achieve her dream. She concluded, “Most of all I want to thank all the fans who loved and supported me. Thank you a thousand times and I will always strive to continue to create things that bring people joy, because it’s most definitely what brings me joy too.”