Rose Bertram went full Y2k in a denim look.

Rose wore a dark denim miniskirt with a black pleather jacket and a chain necklace.

She paired it with gold round sunglasses, black combat boots, and a natural makeup look. The model kept it simple with her hair down and two small braids.

The outfit was a part of her new collection with the popular fashion brand G-Star. The collaboration featured everything from camo pants to bold vests.

The entire collection was still available on the brand’s website after it was released on October 18.

From first starting her modeling career at just 13 years old, Rose has consistently showed incredible looks.

Rose Bertram supports Kim Kardashian

Just a few weeks ago, Rose went to Milan Fashion Week to support her friend Kim Kardashian and her Ciao, Kim collection with Dolce & Gabbana.

And who better to dress her than the host designer herself?

She showed off her chic look and captioned it, “Loved my Y2K Aaliyah inspired look by @dolcegabbana @kimkardashian Thank you for dressing me and having me at your show! 🖤 #CiaoKim #MFW.”

The model rocked a platinum silver bralette top with a ruffled bomber jacket. She complemented the look with mid-rise black pants, matching heels, and a bejeweled choker. Rose also put on winged black eyeliner and a slicked-down hairstyle.

Rose has been a friend of the Kardashians for a while. She even modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans collection before for a campaign photo shoot.

Rose Bertram’s Venice look

Rose recently turned heads when she attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival in an all-black look. Rose is known for her revealing looks, and this gown did not disappoint.

She shared photos of her outfit with her thousands of fans and captioned it, “Venice was a dream 🖤 Thank you to my @pinkoofficial family for this amazing experience and making this beautiful custom dress for me! #venicefilmfestival.”

Rose went braless in a halter strapped plunging black gown, with a thigh-high cutout that showed off her toned legs.

The dress had a bow detail on the front and a hot pink lining underneath.

She complemented the look with strappy black heels, Messika jewelry, and a dewy makeup look. She also wore her hair in a messy curly bun.

Her dress was designed by PINKO, who has also made custom dresses for fellow models Alina Baikova and Veronica Ferraro.