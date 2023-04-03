Belgian model Rose Bertram is at the top of her career right now, with several magazine covers to her name and a resume that includes posing for the likes of H&M, Primark, L’Oréal, Hunkemöller, and Agent Provocateur.

She felt nostalgic recently as she shared throwback pictures from her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated.

Rose was the first Belgian model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a pinnacle of achievement on par with the former Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for many models.

She shared several images that she claimed to have never shared with her followers in which she wore various swimsuits and barely-there outfits.

In the first shot, and probably the most striking, Rose leaned against a palm tree wearing a see-through cropped t-shirt that was more like a net paired with what appeared to be light blue bottoms.

Her stunning curls stole the show as her natural hair was styled in massive waves and thrown over one shoulder to the side.

Her eyes were electric blue as they stared confidently at the camera lens, and her makeup matched the scenery with a very natural, glowing look.

The location was a screensaver-worthy dream with white sands, a clear blue ocean, and palm trees all around, offering a bit of shade from the intense sun.

She later shared several more pictures in which she went topless as well as wearing bikinis while taking a dip in the water. Her hair looked wildly different in some shots, featuring a short blonde bob with curls.

Rose was exceptionally proud of her curvy figure, though she told followers that she was pretty insecure about her body when the shots were taken.

She wrote, “Looking back at my body and i love the curves, i can’t believe that at that time i was so insecure about it. Embrace your body in shape because your body will go through many phases in life 🫶🏽.”

The blonde bombshell has two children with former Dutch football player Gregory van der Wiel, and she currently lives near him in Amsterdam as the two co-parent. They split in 2022 after an eight-year relationship, but they still get along well and ended things amicably.

Last week, the former football player told Dutch outlet Show Nieuws that he and Rose are at different points in their lives and will likely never get back together.

He claimed she is busy with her career and life, and he needs to work on himself after struggling with depression and anxiety.

Rose endorsed the Capture Totale anti-aging line from Dior

With her exceptional beauty and 1 million Instagram followers, it’s not surprising Rose often supports various beauty products.

At the beginning of March, she wore a white robe in her bathroom to advertise the new Capture Totale Le Serum from Dior. This anti-aging serum promotes “firmness, elasticity and radiance.” It costs $100 for a 1 oz. bottle or $150 for a 1.7 oz. bottle.

It includes Iris Extract from the Dior garden in Tuscany and fermented longoza extract from a Dior garden in Madagascar.