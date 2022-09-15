Rosario Dawson stuns in sheer strapless dress

Rosario Dawson looks gorgeous as she takes in the big night at the Emmys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rosario Dawson made quite an impression in a stunning dress at the Emmys.

She shared two photos of her glamorous Emmy appearance on her Instagram feed for her 1.5 million followers.

The photos showed Rosario on the yellow carpet as she posed for photographers.

She went strapless with a rose pink dress made of satin fabric with a tulle bodice.

She rocked a matching pink manicure with a shade that perfectly complemented her gown. The Sin City actress wore feminine makeup featuring light pink blush and a matching matte lip.

Rosario sported an elegant updo with her short dark locks slicked back in a stylish manner. Rosario carried a rectangular and glittery clutch to complete the look.

Rosario Dawson wears Christian Siriano to Emmys

Rosario wore the design of Project Runway alum Christian Siriano to the Emmy awards.

The sheer bodice featured dramatic ruching, covering up Rosario’s chest in an elegant fashion. The tulle material featured tiny polka dots, adding even more flair to the ensemble. The dress also featured a corset-style waist connecting the hem and bodice with sheer fabric and carefully-crafted lines.

Pink satin material began at the waist and fell to the floor, adding a slight train to the glamorous gown.

Rosario left her neckline naked, allowing the dramatic bodice to shine.

Rosario wasn’t the only person to wear Christian Siriano’s garments — Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Mariska Hargitay did as well.

Rosario Dawson would like to reprise her role

This week, news of the series, Daredevil: Born Again went public at D23. D23 is a press event where mega-corporation Disney reveals new projects and shares announcements with fans.

One of the announcements was an 18-episode Daredevil show which will star Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple, expressed an interest in appearing in the series. Rosario promoted Clerks III when the interviewer asked her if she would like to join the star-studded Disney project.

She shared, “Oh, oh my God, of course. I’d love that, I’d love to explore that character again. That was one character where that was the first time I’d ever gotten to be with a character for so long. I’d never experienced that across different showrunners on different shows. That was really interesting and really cool. I’d be really curious to know what they could possibly be thinking of for her.”

Daredevil: Born Again has a potential release date of 2024.