Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker split after two years of dating

New Jersey State Senator Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) have called it quits on their romance of nearly three years together.

No details have been announced on the cause for the breakup, and representatives for Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have not commented on the split.

While the two are no longer dating, they vow to still remain good friends.

Where did Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson first meet?

Cory Booker, 52, and Rosario Dawson, 42, first crossed each other’s paths at a political fundraiser for former NCAAP President and CEO Ben Jealous in the summer of 2018.

According to the state senator of Newark, New Jersey, the two didn’t connect romantically right away, though, and the state senator had to work up the nerve to get the actress’s phone number.

“I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!'” Cory Booker told The Washington Post back in 2019.

The two were first spotted attending a movie together in 2019, and the Men in Black II actress confirmed they were an item just two months later to TMZ.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” Rosario Dawson gushed about her new love in March 2019.

The politician was equally as smitten with her, saying on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, “She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly, so I’m very, very blessed to be with someone who makes me a better person.”

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson moved in together in June 2020

The actress sold her home in Los Angeles in June 2020 to move to Newark, New Jersey, to be closer to her boyfriend and her family. She took the long road trip to the Garden State with her father, Greg, who has been fighting pancreatic cancer.

“It was an amazing adventure,” the actress told People in 2021 about the trip. “My family are all in New York. It felt really beautiful and good to start a new chapter of my life in the driver’s seat.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson are just the latest breakup

Page Six reported Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson’s breakup on February 13.

So far, a few other couples have called it quits on their love in 2022.

In January, Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet announced they were separating after 15 years together and two children. Actress Julia Fox also just split from rapper Kanye West.

Last month, actress Emma Roberts separated from Garrett Hedlund after dating for three years. The two remain committed to effectively co-parenting their son, Rhodes Robert, who was born in 2020.