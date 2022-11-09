Rosalia wows in sheer black dress for performance

Rosalia looks beautiful in natural makeup and plump lips for a shared selfie. Pic credit: @rosalia.vt/Instagram

Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia can’t stop setting new fashion trends.

The singer recently attended Los 40 Spain Music Awards, where she was nominated for seven awards.

She looked incredible on the red carpet wearing a strapless black leather long dress that adjusted to her curves perfectly. And she complimented it with a pair of black gloves that covered most of her arms.

Her skin looked super shiny and toned, and her dark hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into tight braids.

Her makeup remained very simple, putting most of the spotlight on the dress, and she accessorized with small silver hoop earrings.

Rosalia sang her hit song La Fama with some incredible vocals as well as background dancers for the attendees of this event.

Rosalia goes roller skating with her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro

Not only that, but she looked breathtaking in a black sheer dress with a halter neck and a black panel going from her stomach down.

Her hairstyle changed for this performance. This time she let her short hair down and styled it into a wet look with short front pieces as well as bangs.

The songwriter posted a photo dump of her life lately, where she can be seen accompanied by her boyfriend, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

The adorable couple went on a roller skating date. Rosalia wore a tight black sleeveless shirt with a pair of grey shorts and fingerless black gloves. She accessorized with a black cap and a pair of rectangular sunglasses in the same color.

Last but not least, she decided to try something new and experiment with her look by making her eyebrows blue.

Rosalia becomes a model for fashion brand Acne Studios

The 30-year-old singer has gained an incredible amount of loyal followers across the world thanks to her beautiful and unique voice.

She started her musical career when she was really young, a child still, and has been doing that for more than fifteen years now.

However, she is now entering the fashion industry not only by setting trends on social media but also by modeling for her favorite brand, Acne Studios.

Rosalia looked incredible in sophisticated black suit jackets and thigh-high leather boots with a super long braid falling over her shoulder and almost touching her toes.

This was one of the many looks she wore for the campaign.

The FW22 collection is now available in Acne Studios stores around the world on their online store.

