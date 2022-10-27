Rosalia looks beautiful in natural makeup, perfect brows, and a glossy pink lip. Pic credit: @rosalia.vt/Instagram

Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia is one of the most well-known Spanish-speaking singers of the moment.

She has gotten a big following thanks to her incredible voice and songs perfect for dancing. Big celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid have become her fans and friends.

But besides her musical talents, she is also known for her modern style and innovative outfits.

The singer recently stunned with not one but two Vogue covers, Spain and Italy, in various outfits.

She looked unreal, wearing a grey silk bra underneath a sheer white cropped blouse with a thick turtle neck and no sleeves.

She paired this with underwear of the same color that could be seen from underneath a silver sparkly fishnet-looking skirt adorned with a black belt.

Rosalia wows for two Vogue magazine covers

Rosalia posted many of the shots from these Vogue issues on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 22.6 million followers.

In another photo, she could be seen posing in front of a blood-red background wearing a black bodysuit with a long sleeve on one arm and no sleeve on the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her long dark hair was styled straight, and her short bangs fell flawlessly over her forehead.

She also went braless under a long black leather coat while holding a glass of wine. For this specific look, she accessorized with a big gold heart hanging from her neck and styling her hair slicked back into a braid.

The songwriter captioned this post, “Este mes en la VogueEEEE @vogueitalia @voguespain 🤍 con mi fotografa favorita @harleyweir !! K ilusion x Dios.”

Rosalia talks about her Motomami tour

The 30-year-old singer has spent most of the year traveling worldwide, performing in many cities.

She talked to Vogue Spain about her tour life and how she makes these concerts for people to have an amazing time. She admitted she always puts a lot of energy into them. Rosalia shows off her incredible vocals and dance skills when on stage.

Even after these super demanding shows, she somehow still finds the strength to go partying afterward. She feels like she would probably party even more if she weren’t a singer because she likes to be surrounded by people.

However, in this life, Rosalia is one of the most talented singers of her generation. With the voice of an angel and a passion for music, she continues to release music that makes people want to get up and dance.