Rosalia in plunging neckline enjoys colorful birthday cake and shots

Singer Rosalia Vila Tobella turns 30 years old in style with a group of friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Rosalia celebrated her birthday with a beautiful-looking cake and a group of friends in New York.

The Spain-native turned 30 years old this week, and she enjoyed a sweet treat to celebrate the occasion.

Rosalia has been on her Motomami World Tour, with a performance tonight in Chicago. She continues touring in North America until October and then heads to Europe to wrap up the tour.

Luckily for the singer, she had time to enjoy her birthday in between shows, and it looks like she did just that.

She took a photo with a decadent layered birthday cake featuring thick purple frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

She looked down at the baked good as she held a slice on her plate and pouted her lips. Her long dark hair was in a center part with loose waves.

Rosalia celebrates 30th birthday in New York

Another photo featured Rosalia and her crew as they joined their drinks together, with an espresso martini, cosmopolitan, margarita, and martini all making appearances.

Rosalia shared a video of her birthday serenade, as waiters with bow ties sang to her in a different language. She wore a white tank with a blue satin garment on top.

Rosalia included a caption in her native tongue, which translated to, “TODAY is my birthdayyyy☀️💖💚❤️🙃!!! Libra since 92 giving war today happy to be with mine grateful x everything learned and all the love received.”

Rosalia received more than 1.5 million likes for the share and numerous comments extending birthday wishes. The award-winning singer recently dropped her third album, after years of preparation.

Rosalia discusses recording process and creativity

Rosalia shared the importance of her creative process with Pitchfork. She also discussed her routine and how she spends 16 hour days on music.

She said, “I wake up every morning; I train, because for my mental health it really helps me to work out; I have breakfast; and then it would be 16 hours a day, for months and months and months. It’s been a tough process, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Rosalia also shared a factoid about Mozart and derived inspiration from his process.

She mused, “The other day I read that Mozart had Tourette’s. He invented words, he wrote backwards and upside down, he would change language several times—apparently he would write in German and then freely jump to French, Italian, or Latin. And that music would come from that freedom.”

Rosalia concluded, “That’s how I feel as a musician—it’s really hard for me not to create from this place of freedom.”