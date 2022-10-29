Ronda Rousey shows off her most precious, prized possessions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

WWE star Ronda Rousey, also known as Rowdy Ronda, was pictured holding her precious baby girl while she held on tightly to her most prized possession, her WWE Champion belt.

Ronda not only captivated her 16 million Instagram followers with her glitzy WWE belt, but also lured them in with her black, cut-out athletic wear.

The athlete sported a full Submit outfit as she rocked their high-waisted bikers shorts and coordinated it with their matching cut-out sports bra.

Both athletic pieces included the Submit logo, as the white lettering was scattered amongst the black material.

The top of her hair was tied back into thin braids, then pulled back into a ponytail.

For her makeup, she incorporated some Halloween flair as she wore an orange and black eyeshadow that was designed to give an Ombre-like effect.

Ronda Rousey poses in her tight all-black athletic fit

She then added a slight touch of blush and bronzer to her cheeks and went all natural when it came to her lips.

Ronda cheesed for the shot as she stared at the belt that hung from her right hand while she closely held her beautiful baby girl in the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her daughter, La’akea wore an adorable matching velvet suit that featured some cute ruffles along the sleeves.

La’akea reached out with her hand toward the belt, as we can only assume she was ready for her mom to win another championship title.

Ronda captioned the post, “Open challenge tonight – my baby likes the shiny thing, see what happens to anyone with the gumption to try and take it 😈 tonight on #smackdown @fs1.”

The 35-year-old former UFC legend has made quite a name for herself over the last decade as she’s become a well-respected name in the industry.

As a former judoka and mixed martial artist, Ronda managed to obtain 12 wins during her time as a reigning UFC champion with only two losses.

However, the athlete didn’t stop there. Rhonda then continued her legacy as she signed with WrestleMania back in 2018.

Rhonda has been involved with the WWE ever since, and has accumulated a huge following while doing so.

The wrestler has stayed highly active on her Instagram where she shares all of her latest events and athletic fits.

Ronda Rousey expresses her concern for climate change

Ronda has certainly proved to be highly successful at whatever she puts her mind to as she’s proved that time and time again with an exceptional winning record.

However, when the WWE star isn’t in the ring, she has continued to advocate and educate on climate change.

Ronda planned to take on climate change with regenerative agriculture, which in the end, is all-around helpful and highly beneficial when it comes to supporting our ecosystem.

Ronda not only shared her thoughts on the subject, but also explained the next steps on how they planned on accomplishing their goals in the future

Fans fully supported the inspiring athlete as the video received just below 22,000 likes and over 200 comments.