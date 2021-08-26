Ron Jeremy’s net worth revealed as adult film star is charged on over 30 counts of sexual assault

Ron Jeremy was hit with numerous sexual assault charges following a ban from adult film conventions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy who has been in jail for over a year was arraigned on new charges in Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old has over 2500 performer credits as an adult film star but also managed to cross over to mainstream television and film work since the 80’s thus racking up a substantial net worth in the process.

The charges have been adding up as the iconic adult film star sat in jail since June last year.

He has been indicted on 33 counts of rape and sexual assault, which includes molesting a minor.

According to the unsealed indictment, Jeremy has been charged with “12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.”

Jeremy has pled not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to return to court on October 12.

Ron Jeremy’s net worth explored

Ron Jeremy had a prolific adult film career, which allowed him to earn extensive checks in Hollywood as a consultant for big-budget movies such as the 1997 film Boogie Nights.

Jeremy has also appeared in numerous music videos, video games, and other entertainment outlets.

He has made numerous cameos in movies, such as Ghostbusters and The Chase. In addition, he was the subject of the documentary Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy, released in 2001.

Page Six estimates that his net worth is $6 million.

Ron Jeremy started his career as a struggling Off-Broadway actor before posing for Playgirl and launching an adult film career to support himself.

The majority of his earnings comes from endorsements from his adult film career.

Ron Jeremy is still under investigation

Ron Jeremy may yet face more criminal charges as his case is still under investigation. Numerous women have come forward since his arrest with claims of sexual assault.

The former adult star has been charged with sexual assault dating back to 1996 and as recently as 2020. In addition, he has faced allegations dating back to the ’80s.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since his arrest last year and remains in custody.