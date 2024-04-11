Ron Goldman’s father speaks about OJ Simpson’s death: ‘No great loss’

Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman issued a statement following the passing of O.J. Simpson at 76.

Simpson’s trial and the subsequent controversial acquittal for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994, garnered significant attention.

In a separate civil trial, a jury found him liable in 1997 for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the family members of Brown and Goldman.

Fred Goldman has remained vocal over the years, asserting Simpson’s responsibility for his son’s murder on June 12, 1994, just a month shy of Ron’s 26th birthday.

On June 12, 1994, Ron Goldman was returning sunglasses that had been left at a restaurant where he worked by the mother of Nicole Brown Simpson.

Tragically, both Goldman and Brown Simpson were stabbed and slashed dozens of times, their bodies were discovered the following day.

Fred Goldman reacts to O.J. Simpson’s passing: ‘No great loss’

In an exclusive phone interview with NBC News on Thursday, Fred Goldman, expressed his thoughts on the recent death of O.J. Simpson, describing it as “no great loss.”

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Goldman stated. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Goldman’s comments come in the wake of Simpson’s passing, and reflect on his long-standing resentment toward the late athlete after the tragic murders of his son Ron Goldman, and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who served as an advisor on O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team, expressed his sadness upon hearing about the death of his former client in an interview with NBC News.

“I knew he was very sick, so I’m upset that he died,” Dershowitz stated. “I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He’ll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal.”

Social media celebrates O.J Simpson’s death

Simpson, who battled prostate cancer, was renowned as one of football’s greatest running backs.

Social media users’ reactions reflect on the complexities of the former Buffalo Bills running back’s legacy.

The late movie star enjoyed an 11-season career in the NFL, primarily with the Buffalo Bills, with a brief period also playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Some users on X paid tribute to his career with a football fan account paying tribute to his career.

Simpson’s acquittal in the high-profile murder case has spawned numerous documentaries with some offering alternative theories. No one else was ever charged with the murder of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.