Model Romee Strijd shows off her latest baby bump update. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Romee Strijd shared her latest pregnancy update as baby #2 is quickly approaching for the model and her family.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 27, currently has one child with her longtime partner, Laurens van Leeuwen.

The two announced back in May that they were expecting their second child, and the Dutch model has been keeping her 7.8 million Instagram followers in the loop ever since.

On Sunday, Romee took to the platform to share her latest baby bump snap and let fans know her due date was fast approaching.

However, Romee’s fashion sense has surely not slowed down during her pregnancy, as she was seen rocking a black, lace-lined lingerie set under a cropped white button-up that she wore fully open.

She opted for a pair of loose-fitting, dark grey jeans — obviously worn unbuttoned to fully let her belly bump take centerstage.

Romee Strijd shows off her baby bump in black lingerie set

To finish off her look, the model rocked her long, blonde hair in a naturally wavey style and accessorized with a few rings and a thick-chained necklace.

“Almost there…” Romee wrote to inform her followers.

She also tagged the Instagram handle for Lounge Underwear in her photos, which is a brand she partners with often in her posts.

Romee Strijd announces her pregnancy with adorable family photo

On May 25, the model took to Instagram with an adorable photo alongside Laurens and their daughter Mint.

The photo showed the three smiling at one another as Mint leaned forward to give her mom a kiss on her belly. They all wore white clothing, with Laurens in a white long-sleeve and jeans and Romee and Mint both rocking dresses.

“Soon we will be a family of 4, can’t wait 🥹🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Less than a month later, Romee shared her gender reveal with followers, announcing that they would be adding another girl to their family.

Romee held Mint in her arms as Laurens pulled open a popper that shot out pink dust and confetti.

She has since been updating fans with her latest maternity outfits and updates.

One of her most recent posts explained her attempt at getting as much sleep as possible before the arrival of baby #2 — of course, in her Lounge Underwear.

Romee appears to be extra excited to be adding another mini-mi into her family, and the due date may just be coming up sooner than fans expect.