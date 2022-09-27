Romee Strijd in blue silk bra for bump progress

Romee Strijd showed off the progress of her baby bump in a blue silk bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Romee Strijd, a former Victoria’s Secret model, showed off her blossoming baby bump as she sat in her kitchen on Monday.

She sat on a bar stool and stared at the camera intensely as she put a thumb through the loop of her cargo jeans.

Romee went back to her roots as she wore a royal blue, silky bra to show off her bump, which she revealed is 34 weeks along now.

She also revealed that she is “off to Paris,” so the model is definitely not taking it easy during her last weeks of pregnancy.

She let her blonde tresses cascade down her shoulders in a loose way and kept her makeup semi-natural, with pouty pink lips.

Romee already shares her daughter Mint, who was born in December 2020, with fiance Laurens van Leeuwen.

Romee Strijd announced her second pregnancy on May 25

Romee announced her second pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on May 25. She was pictured wearing a clinging white dress, and her daughter was wearing a matching white dress and giving her bump a kiss.

Romee smiled at Laurens, who also got the memo, and wore a matching white outfit himself.

She captioned the image similarly to how she captioned her first pregnancy announcement, writing, “Soon we will be a family of 4, can’t wait 🥹🤍.”

Romee revealed her fertility struggles during her first pregnancy announcement

The Dutch model has gone through some tough fertility struggles on her way to starting a family, something she talked about when she made her first pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

In her first pregnancy announcement, she wore a white cut-out dress with her long hair flowing down her shoulders as she smiled wide. Her fiance hugged her from behind, with excitement written on their faces.

In her caption, she made her announcement and then went into her struggles with PCOS, and the toll her modeling career took on her body.

She revealed a devastating PCOS diagnosis, and after doing some research, she said, “Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress.”

Sadly, she talked about pushing her body to the limit to look a certain way. “My life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods),” she wrote.

The model concluded, “I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.”

In the end, she wrote about treating her body better and moving back to the Netherlands to be closer to family, and was able to get pregnant soon after.