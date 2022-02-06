Roddy Ricch deactivates social media after backlash over new song

At 23, Roddy Ricch has earned a Grammy and sold millions of records. Pic credit: Roddy Ricch/YouTube

Roddy Ricch has deactivated his social media accounts following backlash over a snippet of a new song.

Over the weekend, the Compton rapper shared a preview of a new song titled Out My Mind, and the reception was overwhelmingly negative.

This comes after he released his second studio album, Live Life Fast, which received mixed reviews from fans and garnered moderate chart success.

Following the success of his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, the 23-year-old rapper had only a few musical releases.

He is best known for his hit single The Box and a slew of other hit songs such as Down Below, High Fashion, Every Season, and a feature on DaBaby’s number one hit single Rockstar.

Roddy Ricch deletes Instagram and Twitter after getting clowned for new song

Roddy seemingly hasn’t taken the criticism to his song snippet well, as he deactivated his Instagram and Twitter shortly after getting bashed for the 30-second snippet.

A screen capture showed some of the reactions after No Jumper shared the song on their social media account.

“We need 2019 Roddy back cus wtf is this?” one person wrote.

“It ain’t even that bad but I know Roddy can do way better,” someone else commented.

“I laughed at this, not even out of hate or even apathy. This was bad. That Mountain Top part? come on,” a harsh critic said in response to the song.

Another critic said the popular rapper isn’t living up to his potential, adding, “It’s worse cuz we know he got some fire unreleased.”

While most of the reactions were harsh, others accused those on social media of overreacting as it appears he has become an easy target for ridicule due to his limited music releases.

Fans defend Roddy Rich after he disappears from social media

The Compton rapper had his defenders; some argued that the social media reaction is not a true reflection about how his music is perceived.

A Twitter user defended his latest album, which received positive reviews from critics, despite the mixed reaction from fans.

“I honestly don’t blame Roddy Ricch for getting off Twitter and Instagram. He put out a solid project that took years to make and every move he made, people would tell him his project was mid or trash. Stop harassing artists fam, if you don’t like a project, cool, just move on.”

Others praised his body of work so far in his career, highlighting some of his hit songs.

Roddy Ricch came to prominence after being featured in songs with the late Nipsey Hussle.

Ricch was featured on Nipsey Hussle’s single Racks in the Middle, which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.