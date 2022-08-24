Robin Thicke goes shirtless for fit body show off in Malibu

Robin Thicke rocks a shirtless look at the beach in Malibu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Robin Thick goes shirtless with red swim trunks and his signature aviator sunglasses. The Blurred Lines singer was spotted on Monday while hanging out at the beach in Malibu.

The singer rocked a shirtless look that was highly accessorized with three low-hanging necklaces. The gold necklaces varied in length, and the bottom two featured crosses.

The 45-year-old singer and songwriter sported bold red swim trunks that featured a gold flower pattern and a navy blue drawstring. The swim trunks paired nicely with the colorful red bracelet that Robin wore on his left wrist.

Robin looked dashing in his signature aviator glasses with gold rims, that matched his three necklaces. He also wore a large class ring on the ring finger of his left hand.

Thicke’s hair was glorious with it flowing up on the top of his head and styled with a fade cut at the sides. The singer had a touch of scruff covering his chin and jaw, giving him a charming appeal.

The talented singer walked with the confidence and swagger that his outfit deserved as he enjoyed the beach in Malibu.

Robin Thicke goes shirtless while hanging out at the beach in Malibu. Pic credit: AGEM/Backgrid

Robin Thicke has three children with his partner

Robin and his long-time partner, model April Love Geary, have been engaged since 2018.

They haven’t sealed the deal officially with a wedding just yet, but the couple has three children together.

April wrote on Instagram, “If you would’ve told 16-year-old April that you were going to have 3 kids under 4 by the time you’re 27, I would’ve said you’re crazy.”

The family seems happy in the photos, as they enjoy new adventures together.

Robin Thicke’s dad was friends with the late Bob Saget

Robin’s dad, Alan Thicke, was reportedly friends with the Full House actor Bob Saget.

After Alan Thicke passed, and then Bob Saget passed as well, Robin was struck with grief over the two immense losses.

Bob Saget and Alan Thicke were close enough that Saget even gave a eulogy at Alan’s funeral.

Robin had posted a tribute to Instagram after Bob’s death that included the loving words, “He was the kindest, most gentle soul. Forever loved. I know my Dad is there to welcome him in Heaven with a joke and a hug. We love you @bobsaget.”