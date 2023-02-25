Robin Bone offered up some much-needed motivation yesterday, posting a video of her working out in revealing sportswear.

The 29-year-old professional Canadian pole vaulter rocks a spandex set like it’s her job (which it kind of is), and this sporty look was definitely no exception.

Robin ever-so gracefully ran past the camera, wearing a white Nike sports bra with a black swoosh and black high-waisted spandex leggings.

Beyond hugging every inch of her enviable curves, the outfit also showed off her sculpted abs, arms, and legs.

Despite the video being taken at the end of what was surely an incredibly challenging workout, Robin showed no signs of fatigue as she flashed the camera a big smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Golden hour cool down strides 😌🧡,” she captioned the inspiring share.

Robin Bone celebrated her birthday in tight leather pants

Earlier this month, Robin swapped out her spandex workout clothes for something super sassy to celebrate her birthday, and needless to say, she nailed it.

The gorgeous Toronto native hit the town in tight leather pants with a shiny white crop top, offering a jaw-dropping view of her chiseled abs.

She coordinated the ensemble with a black and white letterman jacket, a chic black handbag, and a pair of black-heeled boots.

Oh, but perhaps the best part of the entire look was her luminous smile, sparkling eyes, and thick mane of dreamy blonde curls.

She captioned the snap, “Feeling so grateful heading into this next year, thank you for all the birthday love yesterday 🤗🤍🎂🎈.”

Robin Bone shared pre-season workout routine

Robin showed her loyal followers exactly what it takes to train like a professional athlete with a recent video of her pre-season workout.

Set to the hit track CUFF IT by Beyoncé, the Olympic track and field star could be seen performing a variety of challenging exercises using a weighted bar.

She started with deadlifts and pull-ups before transitioning to squats, good mornings, and overhead raises.

The workout continued with walking lunges and knee-ups, single-leg deadlifts, and elevated knee-ups.

Like the total boss babe she is, Robin finished the sweat sesh with heel raises, and yes, the metal bar was still resting on her shoulders.

She captioned the TikTok, “BB work- prepping for lifting soon✨ #preseasontraining #polevault #trackandfield.”

Now, it’s impossible not to notice that Robin always looks like a million bucks, even in the middle of intense training sessions.

As it turns out, that’s not at all on accident, as she shared her best secrets for staying fresh during an interview with Women Fitness.

Speaking of a time when she was training in Arizona, Robin said, “I naturally have freckles so I try to keep my skin protected as best I can. I don’t wear make-up during training days but after I wash my face in the morning I apply sunscreen. My hair has never been so dry as it is in Phoenix from the constant sun beating down so I apply now a heat protectant spray to my hair in the morning to protect against UV rays. And of course like most women, I love to do a face-mask or hair-mask every now and then to keep my skin moisturized and healthy!”