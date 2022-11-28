Robin Bone sizzled as she sported a late fall bikini while enjoying a day off from training. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Track star Robin Bone took a much-deserved break from training as she sizzled in beach-worthy wear.

The 26-year-old Canadian pole vaulter looked to be having a blast as she worked her way back into typically summer-themed attire.

Looking incredible in a hot-pink bikini, Robin was “all smiles” as she strutted down the pebbled shore with Floridian waves lapping along the sand behind her.

Leaving her long, auburn locks down to blow in the seemingly-warm breeze, Robin showed off her ripped body while saying she was loving having “an off-day spent by the water.”

With the impending winter looming ahead for many Americans, Robin’s sunshiny post likely got some followers suffering with pangs of jealousy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robin’s stunning figure stole the show in her one-snap share, with the athlete letting her skimpy swimsuit highlight her muscular abs and taught legs and arms.

Though her latest bikini pic may have been her first in weeks, the pole vaulter made good use of the summer months this year as she threw many bikini sessions into her routine.

Robin Bone shows off bikini body with backflips

In late August, Robin proved that not only is she a superstar on the track field, but she also clearly knows how to handle herself in terms of her flexibility.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Robin took to the beach to show off her physique in a black bikini as she also worked in some gymnastics moves.

Kicking off her video with some cartwheels, Robin then transitioned perfectly into a backflip before finishing off her clip by slowing things down, going slo-mo to really let fans see her last show-off as she went hands-free for her last backflip.

Robin Bone powers up with oatmeal to tackle her training

Robin continues to prove that her rigorous training schedule has given her the chiseled physique that she currently possesses, and the star has shared a little insight in the past about how she powers through her days.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Robin said she starts her days off right with a bowl of oatmeal packed with chia seeds, flax, hemp, fruit, and almond butter.

Following her protein-filled breakfast, the athlete then starts her intense training at 7:00 am, warming up her body with mobility exercises and a light sweat session.

Next, the star transitions into more warm-ups as she prepares herself for the three-hour training ahead, during which Robin does endurance, weighted ball lifts, weight training, and speed training.

During non-training times, Robin said she works with the weighted balls to keep challenging her flexibility and balance — two factors she greatly needs during pole vaulting events.