Robin Bone in bikini runs on the beach and blows kisses for ‘final few days of summer’

Robin Bone is stunning in a string bikini for a run on the beach to say goodbye to summer. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Canadian track and field star Robin Bone is celebrating the “final few days of summer” with a run on the beach.

A lot of North America is experiencing a cool down for September temps as everyone prepares to welcome fall, but some are still squeezing the last out of summer that they can.

The Olympic pole vaulter took to the beach in a black string bikini and ran through the sand, flashing grins at the camera.

As the blue waves come in behind her, she moves closer inland and even blows some kisses, keeping herself covered with an unbuttoned white shirt.

Her long locks flow behind her in the wind, but she seems to be enjoying herself for the last bit of summer that she can.

At the same time, her tiny black bikini shows off her fit physique, a hard-earned accomplishment as she’s been putting a lot of time into her workouts lately.

Robin seems to be a fan of the beach and summer as she frequently updated her Instagram followers with bikini pictures throughout the warm season.

Robin Bone stuns in tiny blue bikini

Toward the end of August, she shared a few snaps with her followers where she stood in front of the blue ocean waters in a matching blue bikini.

The set of photos channeled 90s-era Baywatch babes as she flashed a grin at the camera and changed her pose up a bit.

She captioned the post, “take you there,” and seems to have a passion for that stretch of the beach.

Lately, Robin has been preparing and working out to get back into “Olympic” shape and has taken some of her athleticism to the beach as well.

Robin Bone in string bikini lands flip on the beach

Showing off her athleticism, Robin shared a video in her black string bikini where she started off at a slow pace before flipping herself over.

She lands the gymnastic move splendidly, carrying herself gracefully as she balances herself in the flips.

Toward the middle of the video, the speed is slowed down so fans can get a great look at her flexibility and athleticism.

She lands the flip perfectly, throwing her arms up and grinning happily as the camera as her hair settles back down from the movement.

Although summer is ending, fans are likely to see more athletic feats on Robin’s timeline as she continues training and staying in shape.