Robin Bone in bikini proves she’s ‘still got it’

Robin Bone performed flips in a bikini and proved she’s “still got it.” Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Robin Bone rocked a black bikini as she performed impressive flips on a sandy beach and said she’s “still got it.” The Canadian track star is also a pole vaulter and has broken multiple national records.

The skilled athlete started a series of flips, beginning with a perfect cartwheel, followed immediately by a stunning backflip. Then she finished her sequence with an astonishing backflip performed without using any hands and shown in slow motion. While Robin is an accomplished track star, she also seems to have some background in tumbling, and it seems there is nothing she can’t do.

Robin performed these amazing flips in a little black bikini that featured spaghetti straps for the top and the bottoms tied in bows at the athlete’s waist. The bikini and the spectacular movement of her performance allowed the camera to capture her incredible and capable physique.

The Olympian wore her hair loose, which whipped around her toned body as she flipped through the air. The slow-motion flip at the end of the video let her beach hair show off its long length, which seemed to measure over a foot as it circled around her.

Robin’s incredible performance and amazing figure already made this video a showstopper, but the backdrop of a beautiful sandy beach and glittering blue ocean made it even more breathtaking. The white clouds and the sea’s calm waves made for a lovely video and a fun day at the beach.

The talented track star posted her video to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “Still got it,” beside a cartwheeling emoji. The post has earned over 9,000 likes, and fans are extremely impressed with Robin’s skill.

Fans gush over Robin Bone’s post

“Now this is WICKED!!” one fan wrote beside a couple of encouraging emojis in response to Robin’s post. Other fans responded with hand-clapping emojis and other uplifting comments to cheer on the track star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robin has 100,000 followers on Instagram, and her fans love to keep up with her life and success.

Robin Bone is proud to represent her university

“I grew up going to Western homecoming because both my parents went to Western. I’m very proud to represent them in any way that I can,” Robin shared with The Gazette.

When Robin speaks about her successes, she often brings attention to her time as a university student. And as far as successes, Robin has had many and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Robin reportedly secured national records of 4.24 meters when competing in pole vaulting and was the national champion for U Sports pole-vaulting three different times.