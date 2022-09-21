Robin Bone in bikini for sunshiny beach day

Robin Bone appeared to be enjoying the last days of summer as she rocked a yellow bikini for a beach day. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Canadian track star Robin Bone proved to her followers that she can work any kind of swimwear as she gave them a snapshot of a very sunshiny look.

Going for a bright vibe, the U23 NACAC Championships Silver Medalist rocked a stunning two-piece while appearing to enjoy some time at the beach.

Wearing an asymmetrical bikini top with a one-shouldered strap and wide bust design, the professional pole vaulter matched the buttercup-yellow attire with some angled bikini bottoms of the same hue.

As seen in two gorgeous new pics, Robin first looked to be working in a little cheer move, popping one knee up and framing her head with muscular and toned arms as she pulled lightly at the top of her ponytail.

The second and final snap in the short series gave a closer view of the athlete, cropping her legs out of the shot so just her torso and head were visible.

Robin smiled big for the camera with her signature megawatt grin and proved that her profession has provided her with the dazzling physique she possesses today.

She captioned the shots with a simple yellow heart emoji and a smiley face.

While posts from the star remain somewhat rare, Robin has shown that she knows how to turn up the heat and make her fans sweat a little each time she hops onto her Instagram page.

Robin Bone sizzles in a bikini while doing backflips

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Robin set the web ablaze at the end of August when she revealed just how skilled she is at defying gravity, not just on the track field but also beachside.

Wearing a skimpy black bikini, Robin showed impressive moves in the sand as she performed cartwheels and backflips.

Spaghetti straps were tied at her shoulders on the top and strings held her bottoms on at the waist with bows.

Boasting a healthy 100,000 followers on Instagram, Robin seems to enjoy letting her followers in on her life off the field while ensuring to tout her former University as the place she feels she truly blossomed as an athlete.

Robin Bone credits her University for her athletic status

As reported by The Western Gazette, Robin had nothing but good things to say about her alma mater, Western University.

“The people [at Western] were so fantastic … I will definitely cherish my time at Western forever,” she said.

“The community has been so supportive of me and my whole family. I grew up going to Western homecoming because both my parents went to Western. I’m very proud to represent them in any way that I can.”

Though the star has had her sights set on the Olympics for a while, it remains to be seen whether or not the vaulter will be competing in the 2024 Olympic games.