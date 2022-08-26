Rob Lowe, 58, goes shirtless for fit body show-off with sons on a yacht

Rob has proven dad bod is not his thing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Rob Lowe goes shirtless at age 58 for a fit body show-off with his sons on a yacht.

The talented actor has been heating up Hollywood since he was a teen with his good looks.

Years later, Rob looks just as hot as he did when he was in The Outsiders back in the day.

The Lowe genes are strong, with Rob’s two sons, John Owen, age 26, and Matthew, age 28, having the same youthful looks as their father.

Rob and the boys enjoyed some fun in the sun for a family trip in the Mediterranean this week.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star hunk got hearts racing with a social media post of the three Lowe men on vacation.

Rob Lowe goes shirtless for fit body show-off with sons on a yacht

Taking to social media this week, Rob shared a picture of himself with his sons, shirtless on a yacht.

Rob was in the middle of his two boys, which he shares with his wife of over 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff. Mathew was on Rob’s left and John Owen was on his right.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actor rocked his signature black hairstyle, with sunglasses on his face and a gold necklace hanging down his bare chest. Wearing a pair of navy blue swim trunks, Rob had one knee bent.

“Lowe boys on the Med,” was the caption Rob used for the jaw-dropping photo.

Rob fans wasted no time populating the comments section of his Instagram post.

One user commented on him giving his sons “a run for their money,” while another stated, “Hotter than your sons! Good work.”

A different user commented on Rob staying so youthful before also calling his The Outsiders costars Tom Cruise and Ralph Macchio “ageless too.” There was also a remark that simply said, “#family.”

Pic credit: @roblowe/Instagram

Rob Lowe stays fit with help of Atkins

One way that Rob keeps his fit bod in shape is via Atkins. The actor has used the low-carb Atkins diet for decades.

Rob believed in the low carb plan so much that he has become a spokesperson for Atkins, promoting the plan and products in several commercials.

It’s not just eating a low-carb diet that helps rob stay in shape. Rob also works out to get his blood pumping. A recent Instagram share featured him not only promoting Atkins but showing off his pushup skills, all while at the beach.

Whatever Rob Lowe’s doing to keep his youthful looks is working because fans are right — he looks just as good as he did when he was part of the Brat Pack.