British singer Rita Ora is in Dusseldorf, Germany, to host the 2022 MTV EMA show alongside her husband, director Taika Waititi.

The 31-year-old singer shared some pictures, giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event and revealing her incredible look in an all-black outfit.

She wore a plunging long-sleeve shirt with stylish cutout sections down the center of her torso and shoulders. She went braless underneath the sexy item.

Ora paired the shirt with a cute black mini-skirt that made her legs look miles long. She rocked thigh-high leather boots, which also featured cutout sections.

The singer wore her caramel hair down and in waves and then added a green beanie with black stripes to bring some color and texture to the look.

MTV will broadcast the awards show in more than 170 countries on Sunday, November 13. For anyone who misses the telecast, they’ll be available globally the next day for streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Rita Ora promotes her new activewear brand Humans Being

Besides singing, Ora is also passionate about staying fit. She has been very vocal about the transformation she has accomplished and witnessed over the past few years.

She recently decided to move into the fashion industry by creating her own activewear line, which includes 12 different pieces and is also sustainable, something the singer is really passionate about.

The brand uses recyclable materials and partners with the Word Land Trust. They give a portion of every sale to the purchase and protection of rainforests.

Ora recently shared pictures revealing her excitement that fans can now get their hands on this first drop. In the images, she modeled some of the pieces.

Rita Ora responds to the internet’s most asked questions for WIRED

With Rita Ora such a well-known celebrity, much of her life details are on the internet, and finding information about her shouldn’t be that hard.

However, there are a lot of other questions people often ask about her online. Ora took the time to respond to some of them by participating in one of WIRED’s famous auto-complete interviews.

Watch WIRED’s full YouTube video featuring the singer below.

From her zodiac sign to how she was discovered, Ora answered some of those burning questions about her that many people look up the answers to online.