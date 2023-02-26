After taking a mini break from releasing music, Rita Ora is back in full force.

The I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker, who has achieved four number-one singles back home in the UK, returned with her latest single, You Only Love Me, last month.

Her new material will now be released through BMG, where Rita will own her master recordings.

"I'm THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

“I couldn’t be happier that they will be my label family moving forward. Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it’s so empowering to know that I will own all of my master recordings that I make from now on,” Rita continued.

For her latest Instagram post, the British entertainer continued to tease her upcoming third studio album.

Rita Ora has been in the studio in style

No stranger to the world of fashion, Rita made sure to visit the studio in an eye-catching number.

In an Instagram upload consisting of eight images, the 32-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved crop top that featured a multicolored pattern. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted miniskirt and completed her look with long, knee-high socks and black shoes.

Rita accessorized with a white, fluffy bucket hat and what seemed to be a mustard yellow balaclava underneath. She wrapped herself up in a multicolored bag in the shape of a television and opted for rings for jewelry.

The BRIT Award-nominated star kept her nails short, painted with dark polish for the occasion, and wore her long locks down in curls.

In a series of pics, Rita showed off her outfit from various angles.

In the second slide, Rita was captured kneeling in front of a plain white wall beside a stair railing. She raised her left arm and sported a carefree, wide-open mouth expression. In this particular image, Rita’s large tattoo was visible on the right side of her body.

For the third image, she was snapped from a lower angle in front of a wall of plaques from other artists. Gazing down at the camera with a pouty look, Rita placed her hands beside her face.

In the fourth offering, she showed off her outfit from head to toe in a full-length image.

“Studio day 💫 #RO3 coming!” she wrote, alarming fans that her first album in five years is on its way.

Rita Ora secured a hefty deal with Prada

Rita has fronted many-profile campaigns for a variety of luxury and affordable brands. Therefore, it’s safe to say that music isn’t the only way this beauty earns her money.

After bagging deals with Rimmel and Adidas, it was reported by The Sun last year that Rita secured a deal with designer Prada for a whopping £5 million ($6 million USD).

In February of that year, Rita referred to Prada as “family” and attended their fashion show alongside Kim Kardashian.