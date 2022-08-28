Rita Ora stuns in nearly backless black bodysuit and leggings

Rita Ora dazzles in a black bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora took to social media Saturday to let her fans know that she was in Zurich and ready to perform at ZURICH OPENAIR.

Ora posted several pictures wearing an eclectic festival-ready outfit. The look featured a pair of spandex leggings with an almost backless black bodysuit. The mostly white leggings were accented with black, grey, and cream abstract designs, and her black body suit featured a similar black abstract design.

Ora’s outfit showed off a fit frame. The neckline of the black bodysuit plunged and donned a crisscross, lace-up string tied around at the back. The back of the bodysuit was barely there and consisted of a thin tie around the back of her neck, another thin tie at about bra strap level, and a thicker tie at the waist which draped down to her hips.

The Let Me Love You hitmaker accessorized the look with a quilted, sky blue, chunky gold strapped Christian Dior saddle bag. Ora wore the bag crossbody and its thick gold chain glimmered along with a stack of gold bangles and bracelets worn around her wrist.

Ora added to the look with a fuchsia and grey knit hat pulled down to cover her ears with tossed, beachy, blonde waves and curls hanging from underneath. More pink was added to the look with a pair of rimless, fuchsia-tinted sunglasses.

In the seated pictures from the photo session, Ora completed the look with a pair of black mesh sneakers.

The unique footwear featured crisscrossing black elastic which finished with a bungie instead of a tie. More black can be seen on Ora’s nails which donned a black French tip manicure accompanied by colorful designs on the nailbed.

What is ZURICH OPENAIR?

For those who do not know, music festival wizard describes ZURICH OPENAIR as a music festival that marks the end of Swiss summer and features a 3-stage lineup with rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic, and pop artist from around the world.

According to the ZURICH OPENAIR website, this year’s event ran from August 23 through August 27 in Zurich, Switzerland, and featured more than 80 international acts. In addition to music, ZURICH OPENAIR also features camping, food, and an open-air market.

Rita Ora has new music and is touring

Rita Ora released new music back in June of this year, with the song Barricades which features Netsky. Rita’s performance at ZURICH OPENAIR is one of several upcoming international tour dates.

The official website of the tour shows upcoming concert dates in Germany and Brazil. Ora also has an upcoming free concert in Tirana, Albania, as a part of the Tirana – European Youth Capital project.