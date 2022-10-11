Rita Ora stuns in cutout and sheer dress to announce she’s back

Rita Ora makes her comeback in a sheer cutout dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rita Ora knows how to make an eye-catching announcement. Today the How We Do singer decided to announce her return back to London with a stunning new photo.

She recently got back from New Zealand, where she did a major performance for the Rugby World Cup’s opening game.

This was a huge deal, as the previous World Cup had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make a splash, she performed her hit Let You Love Me while emerging from a field full of dancers.

At the match, husband and director Taika Waititi was there to celebrate his wife’s huge accomplishment.

With such a big weekend behind her, there is no wonder the R.I.P. singer is happy to be back in her hometown. The 31-year-old starlet posted an Instagram carousel filled with gorgeous pictures she took from her garden view.

“We’re back baby,” she captioned the photo.

Rita Ora wows in a sheer dress

Rita stepped out in a gorgeous lace sheer dress. Clearly not one to shy away from color, the dress had a pastel purple and blue combination that really complemented her skin tone.

The stunning dress had a myriad of small and large cutouts that revealed her toned abs to her 16.1 million followers. Even though the dress had a lingerie vibe, it stayed whimsical, with adorable heart-shaped rhinestones placed on top of every cutout.

She finished off the look with gorgeous thigh-high boots. The shoes deviated from the light pastel dress as they went for a more vibrant multi-colored look.

For accessories, she lined both her wrists with gold and silver bracelets, plus a necklace that said “Rita.”

She wore her hair in her signature blond waves as she flashed a huge smile to the camera. Her makeup was subtle, playing off of the light tones in the dress. She had peach eye makeup topped off with winged eyeliner and a dark pink lip to add a nice flush to her face.

Rita Ora Gushes over her Partner, Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is very private when it comes to her love life. However, she recently has become very candid about her romance with the Our Flag Means Death star.

In the Greatest Night Ever podcast, she admitted that she was very much in love, and her parents, who have been married for three decades, have been her inspiration.

“For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did,” Ora concluded. “I love Taika. Shout out to Taika,” she told the podcast.