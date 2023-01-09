Rita Ora looked amazing in a see-through dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Somewhere, Elvis Presley was undoubtedly blushing as Rita Ora showed up to his 88th birthday celebration in a sheer dress that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The 32-year-old songbird turned heads at the West Hollywood extravaganza in the risqué number, and it’s not hard to see why.

Rita’s outrageously toned physique was clearly visible beneath the see-through purple fabric adorned with delicate lace accents.

While she totally “went there” with the top half, her bottom was partially covered by a pair of cheeky black undies.

Beyond her fit figure, it was impossible not to notice Rita’s perfectly sun-kissed complexion and flawless makeup, which consisted of light, shimmery eye shadow to accentuate her brown eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore her hair in a dreamy updo and completed the jaw-dropping look with a pair of oversized diamond earrings, a glitzy clutch, and black strappy heels.

Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Rita Ora showed off figure in unusual outfit to promote You Only Love Me

Rita rocked a revealing ensemble to promote the brand-new track from her third studio album, You Only Love Me.

The beautiful British star sizzled in a bandana-style top featuring an animal skill graphic and super low-rise pants.

She wore her thick tresses in tight, bouncy curls cascading down her back, keeping her makeup bright and dewy for the shoot.

Rita struck a number of poses in the unforgettable outfit, with the last giving fans a tantalizing glimpse of her bare back.

She hinted that the song would be released sometime this month, writing, “You. Only. Love. Me 🔐 🥃 XX/01/23” in the caption.

Rita Ora stunned in skintight jumpsuit for Próspero Tequila promotion

In case you haven’t heard the boozy news, Rita is the chief creative partner for Próspero Tequila, a 100% Blue Agave Tequila created in Jalisco, Mexico.

The Let You Love Me singer looked out of this world for a recent holiday promotion, wearing a skintight purple jumpsuit with revealing cutouts.

She used some seriously suggestive marketing tactics in the video, encouraging her 16.1M followers to indulge in the product while whipping up an ice-cold cocktail.

Rita shared a recipe for the perfect “Festive MargaRita” in the caption, adding, “Something to sip sip throughout the Holidays & New Year! Happy Holidays to all 🍸🌲✨❤️.”

Rita Ora reveals her main workouts

Between her glowing skin, silky hair, and enviable physique, Rita is pretty much a vision of health and wellness.

She opened up during an interview with Shape magazine about her fitness regime and how it’s changed over the years.

Rita discussed her primary workouts, revealing, “I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need. I used to push myself until I felt sick. But I’m approaching it differently now. I enjoy working out. And I like the aftermath—that feeling of contentment.”