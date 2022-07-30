Rita Ora steps out in thigh-skimming miniskirt and crop top

Rita Ora at the 26th Annual Los Angeles Art Show Opening Night Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rita Ora cuts a stylish figure in Paris as she enjoys a vacation with her boyfriend, Taika Waititi.

The singer proves once again that she is a fashionista by putting together a colorful display with her stylish outfit.

The 31-year-old singer rocked a bright yellow crop top and matching miniskirt.

The outfit is reminiscent of the 2000s style with a stunning yellow outfit with a lime tint. It features no shoulder straps and exposes her belly button.

The R.I.P. singer matched the outfit with cute platformed sandals as she clutched a black handbag.

She went heavy with the accessories which included an arm bangle and several bracelets on each arm in the photo below.

Rita rocks gorgeous dresses on her trip to Paris

Rita also wore small necklaces and dark large sunglasses that blended with her bright attire.

31-year-old British singer Rita Ora is seen leaving a Parisian building. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

The singer went with natural-looking make-up letting her blonde highlighted hair flow over her shoulders.

The British singer has been having a great time in Paris with her boyfriend, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

She has shared several photos with her 16.1 million Instagram followers.

“quick moment of appreciation for being able to experience things. No matter how dirty your clunky flip flops get,” she wrote in the caption of a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Rita cut a stylish figure while spending the day in Disneyland.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly engaged?

A report from The Sun claimed the pair are now engaged and are secretly planning a wedding.

As a source claims they are keeping their rumored nuptials off social media, “They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up, the source claimed, continuing:

“They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you’. It’s actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together.”

Rita or Taika have not confirmed or denied their engagement.

The mega movie filmmaker went on the British TV show This Morning and was grilled on his rumored engagement.

Co-host Philip Schofield jumped the gun and congratulated Waititi on his engagement to the British pop star: “Well, we’ve congratulated Chris on his birthday… so Taika, are there wedding bells?”

Taika dodged the question and responded: “You can congratulate me! It’s in August! Let’s talk about my birthday!” He then pulled out his earpiece adding, “What? Sorry, you’re breaking up! Nope, gone!”