Rita Ora sizzles in tiny gold bikini

Rita Ora flaunts her fit physique in a little gold bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer and songwriter Rita Ora stunned fans with a couple of beach-side shots showing her standing by the water and sunbathing on land.

The 31-year-old pop star showed off her stunning figure and fit physique in a little gold bikini paired with beads around her waist and neck.

After posting that she “can’t wait for summer” only two weeks ago, The Voice star has posted several photos in swimsuits on beaches and by pools.

Her most recent photos prove that she found a little spot that gave her her summer fix.

Rita Ora stuns in gold bikini

The first photo Rita shared on her Instagram Story shows her posing in front of a large, blue body of water. She rests her hand on her abdomen and tilts her head to the side, basking in the sun.

Fans are given a good look at her arms and legs as she looks super fit. She simply added a hand-waiving emoji to the photo before moving on.

Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

The second photo barely shows her face, but fans get a good look at her sizzling body.

The singer is lying back lounging in the sun, her eyes closed as she relaxes. Fans can see one arm tucked behind her, showing off a couple of her tattoos, while the other arm is extended to take the photo.

Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

In this shot, fans get a clear look at her toned abs and tan lines while her bikini top barely keeps her covered. Rita definitely gives “fun in the sun” a whole new meaning.

Although Rita is living a life of luxury now, she recently shared her humble beginning on an episode of The Voice.

Rita Ora got her start making tea

Before her life turned into bikinis, singing, and The Voice, Rita Ora had to work to get to where she is now.

While talking with The Voice Australia contestant Ethan Conway, Rita revealed that she started interning at the recording studio at 16, “just so I could get free studio time, because I couldn’t afford to do a demo. It is very expensive.”

She confessed that she would make tea for people and once everyone was gone, the producer would give her an hour of time where she “would run in” and “record a demo.”

She performed at different open mic spots as a teenager and auditioned for competitions, but her life really changed in 2012 when had a manager who got in touch with the American label Roc Nation and promoted her.

Her debut album, Ora, kicked off her career, securing her success ever since.