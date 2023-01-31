Rita Ora looked like the definition of off-duty cool as she took a stroll in New York this week.

The singer and Mashed Singer UK judge wore a black crop top with a pair of low-slung baggy jeans and a starfish belt buckle. The revealing outfit showed off her flat stomach and toned abs.

The 32-year-old singer threw a black oversized bomber jacket over her outfit to protect her from the east coast chill and accessorized her look with a yellow striped scarf, wraparound sunglasses by Dolce and Gabbana, and a black shoulder bag with an eyelet-covered strap.

Rita is known for her bold looks, and this one was no different. To complete her outfit she layered four silver pendant necklaces and wore a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

Even though Rita was dressed casually, she still wore a full face of makeup with perfectly shaped eyebrows and glossy lips, and her highlighted hair was worn loose as she embraced her natural curls.

The singer is currently in New York to promote her latest single, You Only Love Me, which was released this week.

British singer Rita Ora takes a stroll outside the World Trade Center in New York. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Before making her way to New York, Rita made an appearance at one of the biggest gay clubs in London, Heaven.

Rita Ora performs her new single for the first time

The star took the opportunity to go all out, wearing a revealing asymmetric nude-colored latex dress, under which she wore a pair of cotton briefs and star-shaped nipple covers.

She wore extra long extensions in her hair and had a wet look to her curls, the whole look giving the effect of a mermaid out of water.

Rita sang on stage at the venue and posed with drag queens and fans. She later shared a carousel of footage on Instagram and urged her fans to keep playing her new song, saying, “Ahhh what a night❤️ Got to perform You Only Love Me for the first time EVER! 🥃 Keep streaming, it means so much to me!”

Rita Ora gets her glow on with Iconic London

This week, Rita posted an advert in collaboration with the cosmetics brand Iconic London, revealing that she had used its products in the video for You Only Love Me.

She shared a video that showed her in the makeup chair, chatting about her glowy look. She explained, “I love a brand that has everything, Iconic for me is multiple use – the prep, set, glow, it primes, it’s amazing!”

Rita turned her cheek to show off her flawless finish and dewy complexion and revealed she mixes the illuminating drops in with her moisturizer. We love a top beauty tip!