Rita Ora shows off purple velvet dress with a mile-high thigh slit that she wore to Critics’ Choice Awards

Rita Ora shares a new fashion look on the red carpert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rita Ora stuns in an Haute Couture gown on the red carpet for the 27th Critical Choice Awards.

The British singer wore a purple velvet dress with a risque high thigh slit that set hearts racing.

Last month, Ora joined the crowd in this year’s Super Bowl weekend in a silver backless shirt.

And she welcomed the new year with her boyfriend, director Taika Waititi in a bikini during an Australian vacation.

Rita Ora wore a velvet gown with a mile-high thigh slit

Rita Ora attended the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in a velvet gown from the Elie Saab Fall Winter 2021 Haute Couture collection.

The Velvet plum mermaid gown features long sleeves, a strap along the V-neck, and a backline.

The dress also features a risque high-slit with sheer lines across the waist, exposing the singer’s toned leg.

Rita attended the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with her boyfriend, Taika Waititi, and she shared a photo of the pair in the Instagram post.

She has been dating the Thor: Ragnarok director since March 2021, and they celebrated Valentine’s Day together last month.

In a sweet Instagram post, Rita Ora paid tribute to her boyfriend with a series of photos and a video.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

“Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie ❤️”

The 46-year-old also shared the same photo, giving more context to their relationship.

“First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to “complicate” things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora ❤️❤️❤️🧨💥”

Ora previously dated British DJ Calvin Harris and musician Andrew Watt. Taika Waititi shares two children with his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, who he divorced in 2018.

Rita Ora joins Disney+ musical series

The British pop star and actress joins Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series.

According to Deadline, Ora will play “a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom.”

The 31-year-old showed off her acting chops when she portrayed Mia Grey in Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed

Beauty and the Beast prequel has eight episodes and was supposed to start production in the spring.

However, Variety reports that the live-action musical series is being postponed for an undetermined amount of time due to creative and scheduling issues.