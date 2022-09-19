Rita Ora shows off incredible curves in colorful sheer dress

Rita Ora looks amazing with graphic eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rita Ora sizzled in a colorful sheer dress.

The British singer and songwriter knew how to turn heads with her recent eye-catching look.

Ora put on a sheer black dress with some yellow and blue details.

She wore black underwear underneath and a pair of black heels with some diamonds adorning them.

For jewelry, she opted for a golf cuff necklace, a couple of bracelets, tiny earrings all along her ear, and some rings as well.

Ora put on a pair of black sunglasses for a video later on.

Rita Ora poses in a sheer dress

The singer posed along with her friends in a new Instagram post. She now has over 16 million people following her.

Her long blonde curled hair fell flawlessly down her back as she posed on a luxurious balcony.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned this post, “commit.”

After the incredible pictures of her in a sheer dress, she shared one wearing a grey gym outfit with no makeup, about to do some pilates.

Rita Ora talks about what music means to her

The 31-year-old has had a long and successful career.

Ora rose to fame back in 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh’s single, Hot Right Now. This song reached number one in the UK. Later that same year, she released her studio debut album, Ora, which also debuted as number one in the UK.

In an interview with Vogue, Ora expressed how important music is for her. She told the magazine she “lost her adrenaline” when the pandemic hit, and she was forced to stop doing what she had been doing for the past ten years. She described music as a true lifesaver by saying, “You put [music] on, and you don’t feel alone. You’ve got something there that protects you, that gives you that shield of confidence, or that shield of sympathy, or whatever mood you need.”

Ora recently had the opportunity to go back to do what she loves the most, playing live for thousands of people, at Rock in Rio in Brazil. She shared some pictures of this incredible performance on her Instagram and captioned it, “RIO @rockinrio you were amazing! We definitely rocked Rio last night! Huge thank you to @pabllovittar for joining me.”

Despite now being back to a more “normal world,” we are still waiting for Ora’s third album.