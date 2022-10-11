Rita ora wowed as she worked out in the gym wearing spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Whether it’s writing and performing number-one hits, appearing on the big screen, or hosting award shows, Rita Ora is one busy girl.

So it’s no surprise that the 31-year-old has found a certain fix that works for her jet lag — as the global superstar gave fans a glimpse into her pop star regime.

The fashion icon took to her Instagram Stories today to film herself working out in the gym while donning a skintight spandex set.

In the video, Rita showed her 16.1 million fans how she gets over jet lag — after revealing she had just gotten straight off a 24-hour flight.

The British star looked phenomenal as she undertook an intense workout that saw her pump some iron.

The Albanian-born singer showed off her incredible figure in the video as she built up a sweat in the figure-hugging workout gear.

Rita Ora shows off her toned physique

She revealed her tiny waist in a matching black two-piece spandex outfit — a crop top teamed with a pair of skintight leggings that flattered her toned legs, with her golden locks swept into a no-fuss ponytail.

Using Kilombo by Kolektivo as the soundtrack to her snippet, the newly-married star captioned the video: “Straight off a 24-hour flight. It’s the only way to get over jet lag.”

Despite working out, Rita accessorized the look with a couple of chain necklaces which draped across her shimmering chest.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi ‘married’

Rita is currently back home in London, but it’s unknown if her new-husband Taika Waititi has joined her.

Eariler this year, Rita and Taika allegedly married in an intimate ceremony in London, and the How We Do singer will now go by “Mrs. Waititi-Ora.”

This marriage is the second marriage for Taika, who was previously married to fellow film producer Chelsea Winstanley and welcomed two children.

Rita Ora had many high-profile relationships, including Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris, but has never married.

The news comes two months after the engagement between Rita and Taika went public.

The UK Sun reported in June that Taika and Rita got engaged and planned a low-key ceremony for the summer to be followed by a celeb-studded event.

When did Rita and Taika meet?

Taika and Rita began dating a year and a half ago but have been friends for four years.

The two grew close while filming the Australian version of The Voice, where she worked as a judge in the singing competition.

They made their red carpet debut in August of 2021 for a screening of The Suicide Squad.