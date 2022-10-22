Rita Ora looked toned and fit in pink workout spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Bealing/Landmark Media

Rito Ora showed off her toned and athletic physique as she posed in pink spandex.

The 31-year-old British singer and songwriter donned the pink workout gear and hit the streets for a jog. The spandex and photoshoot promoted Ora’s upcoming fashion line, Humans Being, which launches on November 11, 2022.

For the photoshoot, Ora wore a sample of her clothing brand’s athletic gear. The outfit consisted of a double-strapped pink sports bra and matching skin-tight pink leggings.

The outfit showcased Ora’s incredible toned abs as she walked outdoors in the outfit.

In the pictures, she wore her hair in a messy bun. Her makeup and accessories were minimal, as Ora topped off her look with a simple pair of sunglasses.

In several photos, she can be seen walking or standing on a busy sidewalk, while one sees her in a jogging pose.

Rita Ora donned pink spandex for promotion

Ora gave credit to Click News and Media for snapping her photos. Meanwhile, she also tagged Humans Being on Instagram to show fans where they can nab their pink spandex soon.

Her pink spandex photos are just the latest installment in her promotion of Humans Being. She first started trying to hype up fans for her new endeavor about a week ago, when she dropped the official launch date for her shop.

The launch date announcement was paired with a short video that hinted at what Humans Being will hold. The video played against the backdrop of Rita Ora’s Bang Bang song and showed the various workout outfits her line will feature.

In another post, Ora gave a few more details on the mission behind Humans Being and on the meaning of its name.

The business venture’s motto seems to be, “Stronger, Kinder and Together.” Ora explained the motto encourages individuals to be empowered to live their best lives, to be responsible for their impact on the planet, and to support one another.

So far, she has proven that her workout gear looks stunning on her and that her clothing line has an interesting meaning behind it.

Ora opened up on relationship with Taika Waititi

Ora’s spandex photoshoot comes just a few weeks after she opened up on her relationship with actor and director Taika Waititi.

The two made their relationship official in August of 2021 when they walked the red carpet at a Thor: Love and Thunder screening together. However, they tend to be rather private about their relationship.

This has led to rumors that the two have already secretly wed. News broke in August of 2022 that they got married in a secluded ceremony, though these reports haven’t officially been confirmed.

Whether they are married or still dating, though, they seem very happy. Ora confirmed this while appearing on an episode of The Greatest Night Ever podcast where she gushed about Waititi.

Ora confirmed that she was very much in love with Waititi and even indicated their relationship fulfilled her desire for a fairy tale love story. She stated, “I’m] in love, very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen! I love love. I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like — I always wanted the fairy tale.”

Ora seems excited about the future as she gushes over her fairy tale romance with Waititi and counts down the days till Humans Being launches.