Rita Ora shows off amazing abs in white crop top

Rita Ora showed off her abs in a white crop top.

The British singer and songwriter posed for the camera in a recently shared set of pictures wearing a very casual outfit that made her look incredible.

To begin with this look, she started with a plain white crop top paired with shorts.

She added a fun twist by covering herself up with a striped red and white shirt, rolling up the long sleeves.

To add even a bigger twist, she put on a pair of brown boots with a thick heel and some belt-like details on the sides.

For accessories, she opted for numerous amount of necklaces hanging from her neck, as well as some silver hoops.

Rita Ora stuns in a casual everyday look

The singer carried around a colorful wicker handbag which added a touch of color and brightness to this look.

She also put on a very chic and modern pair of mirrored sunglasses with a red line at the top to match her striped shirt.

Last but not least, she let her curly blonde hair down and put a blue cap on top.

From the looks of this latest Instagram post, Ora is in the studio lending her voice to a Kung Fu Panda character.

She captioned this post, “And we’re back…working on a dream. @kungfupanda @dreamworks.”

Rita Ora joins the voice cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Earlier this year it was announced that Ora will be joining the voice cast, along with James Hong, of Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which is an animated series where Jack Black will voice Po the Panda.

Now, the 31-year-old can add voice actor to her resume, since this is the first time she will have the opportunity to voice an animated character. Her character’s name is Wandering Blade. She is an English bear knight that will be joining Po in amazing adventures.

Even though she has been in the studio a million times, this time is a little different. Ora spoke to Netflix about what voice acting is like, the difference between singing, and how the recording process is going.

“It’s totally different! […] So it felt really easy to go and experiment with my voice a little bit. […] I think once you curate this character, you start to be like, ‘Oh, I’m pretty funny.'”