Rita Ora knows how to live life large.

Having a busy schedule isn’t foreign for the Only Want You hitmaker, as she is balancing her music career with fashion campaigns and television gigs.

On the UK’s version of The Masked Singer, Rita is a panelist alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan.

For Rita’s latest Instagram upload, she is soaking up the sun in an exotic location.

“My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the days, Rita’s post racked up more than 795 comments, proving very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

Rita Ora put on a sizzling display

In an Instagram share consisting of 10 new images, Rita wowed in a series of different outfits.

In the first slide, the British singer opted for a sheer netted top featuring beads. The sleeveless item of clothing was tied up at the front but was left open around the midriff area, allowing for her toned abs to be visible.

Rita teamed the look with a straw-style miniskirt also decorated with beads.

She accessorized with numerous bangles, bracelets, rings, and a large pair of shades.

Rita wore her long hair down in a wet style and appeared to be going for a minimal makeup look.

She kept her nails short but painted them with a dark polish.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor posed on the sand of the beach in front of a beautiful clear blue sky. Rita raised one hand to her shoulder and rested the other on her hip while gazing down for the sultry snap.

In other photos, Rita can be seen switching it up, donning crop tops with bikini bottoms and miniskirts with knee-high leather shoes, proving that she is a chameleon when it comes down to her sense of style.

Rita Ora revealed how she stays fit

In a 2015 interview with Conde Nast Traveller, Rita explained to readers how she manages to stay in tip-top shape.

“Recently I’ve gotten into Barrecore. I’m not a massive cardio fan but I like these sorts of classes because they’re about moving to the beat. I also mix in SoulCycle and yoga,” she said.

As for her skincare routine, Rita stated that she’s into face masks, especially in winter, as her skin can get dry.

“I’m a fan of the brand Fresh. The rose collection is lovely and I adore the Black Tea mask,” she added.