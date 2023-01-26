Rita Ora braved the cold for fashion in a sizzling crop top as she made a visit to BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday.

The British singer recently announced her new single, You Only Love Me, for an upcoming album.

Earlier this month, she shared a teaser clip of the single with her husband, Taika Waititi, and she released an extended clip on Wednesday.

The white crop top featured a large cutout and showed her chiseled abs.

In the picture taken outside the BBC studio, Rita flashed a big smile and wore an oversized black blazer that featured white stripes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore black leather pants and threw on a matching leather purse for a fashionable display.

The Hot Right Now singer added a grey neck warmer, rocked black sunshades, and styled her dirty blonde hair with a middle part.

Rita wore a silver gold Cuban link chain and prominent long earrings for jewelry.

Rita Ora was pictured attending the BBC Radio 1 studio. Pic credit: MattPapz/BACKGRID

Rita Ora stuns in lingerie for the British GQ cover

Rita rocked the cover shoot for her recent British GQ cover story.

On her Instagram page, she shared three photos from the outlet’s photoshoot and teased the release date of her latest single, You Only Love Me, in the caption.

In the first photo, she posed with wet hair and showed her black lingerie with her beige crop top coming off one shoulder.

Rita also wore a black skirt low with her panties visible in the sizzling pic.

In the second slide, the 32-year-old looked stunning in a beige bra and matching sheer skirt as she posed resting on pieces of foam.

In the third and final shot, she was on her back and turned her head toward the camera, making eye contact with the lens.

Rita Ora addresses rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

In 2021, Rita, Tessa Thompson, and her husband went viral after photos emerged in which it appeared that the trio was getting intimate.

In an interview with GQ, the British pop star addressed the rumors, calling them “absurd.”

“I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it,” she said.

She continued, “I’ve taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don’t want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent.”

She described the moment on a balcony in Sydney, Australia, as friends having a good time and letting loose.

Rita also gave a shoutout to her LGBTQIA+ fanbase and agreed the story could be viewed as inspiring because it publicly normalized same-sex intimacy.