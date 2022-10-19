Rita Ora showed off her killer abs in hot pink workout gear earlier today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Superstar Rita Ora was giving absolute ’80s vibes as she hit the gym for her latest workout.

The 31-year-old showed off her rock-hard abs while donning neon-colored workout gear.

Rita is no stranger to keeping her 16.1 million followers updated on her fitness journey.

When she’s not performing on world tours, releasing new music, or strutting down a red carpet, the British star can be found in the gym.

The blonde beauty, who is hailed a fashion icon, has proved once again she can still serve a look, even when she’s working up a sweat.

Earlier today, the singer brought some ’80s vibes to everyone’s feed in her most recent Instagram story.

Rita Ora stuns in neon-tight workout gear

Slipping into neon pink leggings and a matching crop top, Rita looked like she’d just stepped off the set of an ’80s music video.

Showing her toned physique, she completed the look with a bright canary yellow cropped hoodie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rita Ora wows in tight 80’s inspired workout gear. Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Her blonde tresses were pulled back into a ponytail, and she rocked a pair of comfortable Adidas trainers for the workout.

The star sipped from a large water bottle during a break in the session, and she captioned the snap, “Let’s go!”

Rita Ora married Director Taika Waititi

It’s been a busy few months for Rita. Back in August, she and New Zealand film director Taika Waititi tied the knot.

According to The Sun, the couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family after they reportedly made almost “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” a source told the outlet.

“Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are,” they added.

The source also said that Rita, who has now changed her name to Rita Waititi-Ora, wanted a small wedding in order to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

Rita Ora hoping to ‘break America’

The star is also said to be hoping to “break America” with Thor director and husband Taika by her side.

Starring in a Hollywood blockbuster is nothing new for Rita. She’s appeared in the Fifty Shades Of Grey series as Christian Grey’s sister Mia, as well as Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

With New Zealand director and actor Taika by her side, Rita’s hoping to explore a new side of creativity.

“I love doing films,” she explained to The Sun. “I would love to express my creativity through films. I have always looked at myself as a 360 artist.”