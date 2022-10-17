Rita Ora shows off her fabulous figure as she hits the gym in skintight leggings. Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Even with her jam-packed schedule, pop superstar Rita Ora is still finding the time to hit the gym.

The British singer worked up as sweat as she showed off her toned physique during a workout.

Whether hosting or attending award shows, performing to sold-out crowds, or releasing number 1 hits, Rita is one booked and busy girl.

Despite this, the 31-year-old still manages to make the time to exercise.

Along with sizzling snaps of her outfits, Rita often keeps her 16.1 million Instagram followers updated on her fitness journey.

In a new Instagram Story today, Rita posted a video from her latest gym session, and as usual, she looked incredible.

Rita wows in skintight leggings for gym session

During the video, Rita powered through the routine while wearing a black sports bra and maroon-colored leggings.

The skintight leggings complimented her shape, highlighting her fabulous figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rita Ora looked incredible as she hit the gym wearing skintight leggings. Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita’s golden tresses were up in a messy bun as she worked out.

Rita captioned the video: “Only way to start your week. I was tired this am but you gota do it. Mind over matter!”

Rita Ora’s new album

When she’s not working out in the gym, Rita is putting together the finishing touches on her third untitled studio album.

MusicNews reports that Rita – whose last album Phoenix was released in 2018, has spent time in her home country of Albania working on a “deeply personal” follow-up record.

Phoenix received critical acclaim from critics, and despite reaching #11 in the UK charts, the record still managed to achieve platinum certification.

The album spawned four top 10 hits, including Your Song and Anywhere, the latter being nominated for a Brit Award for Best British Single.

Rita Ora’s new record deal

Earlier this year, Rita said how she “can’t wait” to go on tour again.

Speaking on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk, Rita said, “I can’t wait for that to happen again, which is definitely going to happen once this third album comes out for sure.”

“It’s [the album] is really nearly done, and I think you guys are going to be very, very pleasantly surprised.”

The new album is an important one for Rita as it is the first under a new record deal where she owns all of her own masters.

This is something she thinks has given her more creative freedom.

She said, “First of all, I’m very proud of this new deal because I own all of my own masters, which is a huge thing. If anyone listening doesn’t really know what that means, it basically means when you know, you write your own music and you publish it, usually, publishers get percentages.”

“When you own your own masters, it gives you a lot more freedom,” she added.