If there’s one thing Rita Ora knows how to do successfully, it’s remaining booked and busy.

The Only Want You hitmaker, who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer UK, recently performed at a Spotify event and wore a couple of fashionable numbers for the occasion.

Rita not only sang to a crowd, but she also posed alongside her “forever idol,” Gwen Stefani, who also performed her own set.

For her latest Instagram upload, Rita documented her evening with a 10-photo upload.

“Thank you @Spotify 🖤 The best way to celebrate international women’s day 💫 also my forever idol international woman’s day with one of the COOLEST woman on the planet!! Thanks for having us perform!” she wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 410 comments, proving to be popular with her 16.1 million followers.

Rita Ora stunned at Spotify event

In the first couple of images, Rita wowed in a black corset-style top that was strapless. The item of clothing was teamed with pants of the same color while sporting her curly locks down with a middle part.

Rita dusted her eyes with shimmery eyeshadow and rocked a glossy lip while showing off the tattoos inked on both arms.

For accessories, the 32-year-old opted for acrylic nails painted with sparkly red polish, numerous rings, and dazzling earrings.

In the first slide, Rita was captured from the thighs up in front of a curtain backdrop. She raised both hands to her head and gazed to her left with a soft expression.

In the following frame, Rita was photographed in a hallway in darker lighting. She raised her left hand to the wall and rested the other on her hip. Rita tilted her head up and rested her long hair behind her shoulders.

In the third slide, Rita was filmed singing her latest single, You Only Love Me, to an intimate crowd at a Spotify event.

For the fourth sharing, she caught up with iconic singer Gwen Stefani backstage in the same costume she wore on stage.

Known to be a chameleon with her fashion, Rita stunned in a black bra top with matching underwear and a sheer long-sleeved garment underneath.

She paired the look with leather chaps while Gwen dazzled in a jeweled top with camo-print pants with rips in them. Underneath, the Just A Girl hitmaker opted for black fishnet tights and her staple red lipstick.

The duo looked happy to be in each other’s company, with Gwen flashing a radiant smile and Rita pulling a cheeky mouth-open expression.

In the tags, Rita credited photographer Erik Melvin for the images.

Rita Ora launched activewear brand Human Being

In November 2022, Rita launched her own activewear brand, Human Being.

The talent show judge, who has previously signed deals with Adidas and DKNY, explained in a statement (via Fashion United) that “fashion has always been an instrumental part of my life.”

“It was important for me to create looks that people can feel good wearing both inside and out,” she continued.

Items on the brands’ website include a variety of products, from bras and leggings, to bodysuits.

During its launch, Human Being released 12 items in 6 different colorways. Prices ranged from $55 to $132 on the website.